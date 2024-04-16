60th John Mackintosh Hall Art Competition 2024

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture have announced the winners of the 60th Anniversary of the John Mackintosh Hall Art Competition.

A total of 41 entries by 35 artists were submitted.

Yvette Zarb, Manolo Galliano and Ernest Gomez, carried out the judging in the painting, and photography categories. The Minister for Culture, The Hon Christian Santos GMD MP presented the awards at a prize giving ceremony held at the John Mackintosh Hall on Monday 15th April.

The Prize winners are:

The Ministry of Culture Award for Overall Winner (£2,000)

• Leslie Gaduzo – ‘JMH Central Courtyard’

1st Prize - Painting, Drawing, Prints & Digital Painting Award (£750)

• Chris-Anne Alcantara Ullger – ‘John Mac Courtyard’

2nd Prize - Painting, Drawing, Prints & Digital Painting Award (£250)

• Sharon Soussi – ‘Drawn in’

1st Prize - Photography Award (£750)

• Stephen Hermida – ‘Railings’

2nd Prize - Photography Award (£250)

• Donovan Torres – ‘Tea time’



The following received ‘Highly Commended’ Certificates:

• Anselmo Torres – ‘Legacy’

• Gabriella Martinez – ‘Growing Mac’

• Gerry Fagan – ‘Victoria 2020’

The exhibition is open to the public from Tuesday 16th April to Friday 26th April 2024, weekdays from 9.00am to 7.00pm.