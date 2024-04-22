Gibraltar Taxi Association Replies To Chamber Statement

Written by YGTV Team on 22 April 2024 .

The Gibraltar Taxi Association says it has taken time to consider the Chamber of Commerce’s press release of 10 April 2024.

A statement from the Gibraltar Taxi Association follows below:

The GTA laments the fact that the Chamber proceeded to issue this press release without so much as a courtesy meeting to discuss any concerns it had.

The Chamber’s press release is littered with errors. First of all, the GTA received a £200,000, and not £300,000, loan to introduce a new meter system. This was rolled out efficiently and the GTA can confirm that the loan was repaid in full to the Government of Gibraltar.

It is also erroneous to suggest that the public did not see an improved service from the introduction of this system. Amongst other improvements, the new meter system ensures an increased policing of the City Service taxis, leading to more City Service taxis circulating now than ever before, and increases transparency and accountability in respect of the fees charged by taxi drivers. These important improvements to the service and to consumer protection entirely warranted the investment.

The Chamber of Commerce is also wrong to say that travellers are often left “bewildered” when arriving at the airport and having to wait for a taxi. The GTA ensures that as many taxis as possible are present at the airport during the times in which planes are expected to land. What is beyond the GTA’s control is that several flights depart from the UK at roughly the same time and therefore arrive in Gibraltar in quick succession. In such cases, it is nothing short of impossible to have enough taxis present at the airport to cater for the huge, very short-term influx of passengers requiring taxis. Neither would there being more taxis in circulation remedy this issue, as very shortly after this “rush hour”, demand drops to normal levels once again, leading to a surplus of taxis circulating. The GTA is bewildered that the Chamber has not taken the time to fully understand this issue, and has instead resorted to baseless allegations regarding Rock Tours being the cause of queues for taxis at the airport.

The GTA also wishes to clarify that it is simply wrong to say that there are “many free taxis at the frontier taxi rank touting tourists for Rock tours”. Had the Chamber of Commerce extended the basic courtesy of meeting with the GTA it would have been explained that the GTA is obliged to reserve three taxis for Rock Tours at the frontier. The presence of the GTA’s office at the frontier, means that tourists often book tours there and then. Not having a minimum of three taxis available for such tours, would lead to an absence of taxis for such tours at certain times and therefore reflect badly on the service. However, any other taxis present in the taxi rank are able to, and do, conduct City Service.

The Chamber of Commerce’s press release is so replete with errors that it begs to question whether there has been some other motive behind its publication. The GTA is aware that an incident recently occurred in which a senior member of the Chamber of Commerce had a heated exchange with a taxi driver in the vicinity of the airport. The driver in question has reported that individual’s conduct to the Transport Association and the GTA eagerly awaits the outcome of that complaint. It appears however, that this press release is ill thought through.

Luis Debono, President of the GTA, said:

“It is the Chamber of Commerce’s press release, and not the GTA, which is embarrassing. It is an attempt to smear the good name of the GTA with factually incorrect statements. The GTA continuously strives to improve its service and recent initiatives such as the “three strikes policy” referred to in HMGOG’s press release of 11 April 2024 shows that it does not shy away from responsibility. The GTA has also recently introduced the ability of a 2nd driver to be able to provide City Service during the hours in which the 1st driver is not doing so, all year round. Again, this has seen an improvement to the service and an increase in the number of taxis circulating.

“The GTA holds regular meetings with HMGOG and the tour operators to discuss further ways in which to improve its service. In this respect, we would like to thank Minister John Cortes for the constructive and helpful approach he has taken in our recent meetings. The Chamber of Commerce would do well to focus on its own shortcomings, such as the lack of shops being open on weekends, something which tourists regularly complain to us about, rather than levelling baseless accusations at the GTA.

“The GTA remains willing to meet with any entity, including the Chamber of Commerce, to discuss ideas for the betterment of its much improved service.”





