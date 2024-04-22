Unite and Restsso Reach Agreement on Pay

Written by YGTV Team on 22 April 2024 .

Unite the union and Restsso have announced that they have reached a mutually beneficial agreement regarding pay increases for all employees.

A statement continued: “Following productive negotiations, the parties have agreed to a 5% consolidated increase in basic salary, retrospective to the 1st January 2024. Furthermore, a clause has been introduced which would come into effect in August 2024, should the minimum wage increase above current pay levels, so workers would enjoy a minimum wage plus situation. This agreement reflects the commitment to fair compensation and acknowledges the hard work and dedication of the employees who contribute to the success of Restsso.”

"We are pleased to have reached an inflation-busting pay agreement with Restsso, ensuring that our members are fairly compensated for their valuable contributions to the company. This agreement represents a positive step forward for both parties and reinforces our ongoing partnership with the Company." Said Unite’s Christian Duo