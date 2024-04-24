Changes To The Gibraltar Skyline As ATC Radar Retires After 40 Years’ Service

Written by YGTV Team on 24 April 2024 .

As from Tuesday 23rd April works will begin which will change the skyline on the top of the Rock of Gibraltar.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Since April 2022, there have been two Radar domes (golf balls) at the top of the Rock while RAF Gibraltar, and their contractor, Aquila, upgraded the Air Traffic Control radar which is used by Air Traffic Controllers to pass navigational and traffic information to all aircraft landing and taking off from Gibraltar.

The old radar, which has served Gibraltar for nearly 40 years, will be dismantled, leaving just one dome atop the Rock.

Unlike two years ago, the services of a RAF Chinook aren’t required this time and a crane will be driven up to Rock Gun to remove all the old equipment by road to HM Naval Base from where it will sail to the UK to be recycled.

Photo credits: James Rook from Aquila and Cpl Blackburn from MOD Gibraltar





