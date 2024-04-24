Cepsa Gibraltar Unveils Expansive New Petrol Station With A Carrefour Express Store In Kingsway

Written by YGTV Team on 24 April 2024 .

ADVERTORIAL

CEPSA Gibraltar, established locally for over 30 years, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its expansive new petrol station, complete with a Carrefour Express convenience store. The eagerly anticipated launch introduces a host of innovative features aimed at enhancing the fuelling experience and providing unparalleled convenience for customers.

Located at Kingsway, the new CEPSA petrol station boasts an impressive array of amenities, including:

1. 30 Pump Dispenser Station: With a commitment to reducing wait times and accommodating high traffic volumes, CEPSA Gibraltar offers an impressive 30 Pump dispenser station. This ensures swift and efficient service for motorists, allowing them to refuel quickly and get back on the road.

2. Carrefour Express: Adjacent to the petrol station is the renowned Carrefour Express convenience store. This is the first Carrefour store in Gibraltar and it’s stocked with a diverse range of products, including British favourites, so that customers can conveniently shop for groceries, snacks, and everyday essentials while refuelling their vehicles.

3. Convenient Access: Located right before the tunnel entrance, the new CEPSA petrol station is ideally located for all customers, whether entering or leaving Gibraltar.

4. Complimentary Air and Water: In line with its commitment to customer satisfaction, CEPSA Gibraltar provides complimentary access to air and water facilities.

5. Electric Charging Points: Embracing the shift towards sustainable energy solutions, CEPSA Gibraltar features two fast charging electric charging points. This initiative underscores the company's dedication to supporting eco-friendly transportation alternatives.

6. Future Addition of Adblue: As part of ongoing efforts to meet evolving customer needs, CEPSA Gibraltar is in the process of installing an Adblue dispenser, further enhancing the station's offerings and catering to a wider range of vehicles.

7. 24/7 Petrol Operations: The petrol station operates round-the-clock, ensuring that customers have access to fuel and essential services at any time of the day or night. Whether it's an early morning commute or a late-night journey, CEPSA Gibraltar is always open and ready to serve.

8. Carrefour Express Operating Hours: Meanwhile, Carrefour Express is open from 6:00 AM to 4:00 AM, providing extended hours of operation to accommodate diverse schedules and preferences.

For more information and updates, please follow us on social media @cepsagibraltar.