Seats of Hope: A Collaboration for Mental Health and Environmental Well-being in Europa Point

Written by YGTV Team on 26 April 2024 .

In a groundbreaking collaboration, local mental health charity GibSams, rewilding charity the Whole Wild World, and the Gibraltar Government's Department for the Environment and Climate Change have joined forces to introduce 'Seats of Hope' in Europa Point. This initiative aims to promote positive mental health and environmental stewardship through the installation of mosaic benches depicting uplifting images of local fauna and flora.

The first bench of the 'Seats of Hope' project has been generously sponsored by MH Bland, showcasing their commitment to supporting sustainability, nature and mental health initiatives in Gibraltar. Now, the project is calling for additional sponsors to come forward and express their interest in this worthy cause.

These mosaic benches, skillfully designed and created by local artist Ireana Schwock of Eco Decor by Ireana, serve as symbols of hope and resilience for individuals facing mental health challenges. By beautifying Gibraltar with images of nature, the 'Seats of Hope' project seeks to create spaces that foster positive mental health and well-being for residents and visitors alike.

The collaboration between GibSams, Whole Wild World, and the Gibraltar Government's Department for the Environment and Climate Change underscores the importance of addressing mental health issues while promoting environmental sustainability. This partnership highlights the interconnectedness between mental health and the natural world, emphasising the healing power of nature.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with GibSams, Whole Wild World, and the Gibraltar Government to bring 'Seats of Hope' to Europa Point," said GibSams. "These benches represent more than just physical structures—they symbolise our collective commitment to supporting mental health and preserving our environment.”

Minister for Environment John Cortes said, “This combination of images of Nature in a natural setting highlights the importance of Nature and our contact with it, to our mental health. It’s a wonderful initiative that sends an important message while enhancing natural areas too”.

The 'Seats of Hope' project invites corporate entities and individuals to become sponsors and contribute to this meaningful cause. Sponsors will have the opportunity to showcase their dedication to mental health awareness and environmental conservation through plaques displayed on the benches.

For more information about sponsoring a bench or getting involved with the 'Seats of Hope' project, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Together, let us transform Europa Point into a beacon of hope and positivity, one bench at a time.