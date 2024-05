Her Worship Hosts GABBA’s 60th Anniversary Reception

Written by YGTV Team on 07 May 2024 .

Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez GMD hosted a reception in honour of the Gibraltar Basketball 60th Anniversary.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

The gueslist was composed of past and present players, some who had stared back in 1964.

Her Worship spoke of her time playing the sport and the accomplishments GABBA have achieved over the years. She then invited Mr John Goncalves, President of GABBA, to say a few words.