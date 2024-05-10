Convent Garden Open Day

Written by YGTV Team on 10 May 2024 .

The Convent Garden Open Day raised nearly £2000 through donations from and purchases made by the 800 visitors who enjoyed the tranquillity and beauty of the gardens.

A statement from the Office of the Governor follows below:

Combining this amount with other monies raised by the Convent Charity Trust over the last year has allowed HE The Governor to donate £2,000 to Clubhouse Gibraltar, £1,000 to the Mission to Seafarers and £1,000 to St John Ambulance. The Governor said:

“My mission has always been to open the Convent as much as possible to members of the public, so that they can enjoy this truly magnificent building and garden. The Convent is part of the fabric of Gibraltar and its community, and needs to be seen to be believed. That we are able to raise so much through voluntary contributions from our visitors is truly wonderful, and I am grateful to them all for helping us support those in need”.



