The BIG BOOK Meet

Written by YGTV Team on 10 May 2024 .

As part of its Spring Programme, Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, will be hosting an event for literature enthusiasts for all ages at BOOKGem at Ince’s Hall. This interactive gathering promises a small-scale festival atmosphere inviting the community and visitors alike to immerse themselves in the world of narrative, poems and storytelling.

The event, set to take place in the charming courtyard space of BOOKGem, will feature a diverse range of activities aimed at fostering a love for reading and creating a vibrant community of book lovers. Those attending will be able to meet authors, indulge in storytelling sessions tailored for children, poetry recitals and participate in a book exchange/free little library.

One of the highlights of the event will be the chance to bring your own reading materials or explore the offerings of the book exchange, thereby promoting the spirit of sharing and discovery. Whether lounging in the cozy nooks of the bookshop or basking in the sunshine of the courtyard, participants are encouraged to embrace the joy of reading in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

This gathering will also serve as a platform to champion local authors and showcase Gibraltar’s rich heritage. It will also celebrate the diversity of writing, language, and stories within the community.

Join us on the 1st of June between 10am and 1pm for a celebration of literature, creativity, and community spirit.

For more information, please contact the GCS Development team on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 20041839.