Minister Feetham meets with representatives of the Bitso executive on a visit to Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 13 May 2024 .

Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry Nigel Feetham says he was delighted to accept an invitation to meet with a senior delegation from Gibraltar permissioned firm, Bitso.

Bitso are one of the original cohort of firms licensed under the DLT Regulatory Framework in 2018. The group is a leading Latin America Financial Services business powered by crypto. Visiting Gibraltar for one of their regular visits were Felipe Vallejo Dabdoub, Angelica Castellanos and Luis Vega Rebolledo.

In response to the meeting, the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, remarked: "I was pleased to have engaged with the team from Bitso, who shared their ambitious plans for expanding and diversifying their business in Gibraltar. They also expressed support for our Ministry's initiatives, particularly our efforts to raise awareness about employment opportunities for our youth in this sector. Additionally, they kindly offered to participate in a future Government event hosted by the Ministry's Connect Hub. I very much look forward to further engagement with them in the future.”