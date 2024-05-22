Nautilus Blue Week

Nautilus’s Blue Week will be celebrated between 3rd June to 7th June. The event gives Gibraltar the opportunity to get involved with their surrounding marine environment and make a real difference through various ways.

A statement continued: “We’re encouraging people to wear blue to mark this evenest and we encourage upcycled, pre-loved and thrift items - the Nautilus team are more than happy to help source these.

As a last resort, we have a limited numbers of blue merchandise available on the Nautilus Online Charity Store. Given enough notice, a bespoke order can be placed and delivered to you by foot. Check out the Ana Serra and Adrianne Durante Collections created by local students.

“With Climate Change at the global forefront and in a bid to create a greener Gibraltar, you’ll showcase your solidarity and support for a healthier marine ecosystem.

“Please contact us on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to register your interest in being part of our annual Nautilus World Oceans Day Blue Week.

“Here’s to a cleaner, healthier, greener, safer Gibraltar. Never underestimate the power you have to drive change.

“Don’t forget to use our Hashtags #NautilusWorldOceansDay #TidesAreChanging #NautilusBlueDay and email us your photos.

“You are helping empower and inspire the next generation of environmentalists, policy makers, marine scientists, divers and more at grassroots level!”