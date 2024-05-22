Success for Gibraltar Sports in European Competitions

Written by YGTV Team on 22 May 2024 .

All three hockey teams involved in European competitions last weekend were successful in their respective events.

In the EuroHockey Men’s Club Challenge II held locally at the Bayside Sports Complex, Eagles HC secured their fourth consecutive continental success. In what was a tight final against HC Luxembourg, the match went to a penalty shoot-out with the full time scored at 1-1. Eagles reigned supreme, winning the shootout 3-1 and thus gaining promotion to Division I.

As a result, both Eagles HC and Grammarians HC will be playing Division I hockey next season. Grammarians, who participated in the EuroHockey Club Challenge I in Konya, Turkey, managed to beat Epitok HC from Hungary in their final match to ensure that they stay in the category.

Finally, Europa FC Women’s Hockey Club also performed admirably in Brzeziny, Poland in the EuroHockey Club Challenge II Women 2024. Irrespective of their loss in the final the team did enough to secure promotion and secure a trio of spots in Division I for Gibraltar hockey next season.

Over the course of the same weekend the Gibraltar Netball Senior Squad, the Campions, completed a hat-trick of gold medals in the last twelve months and have also secured promotion to Division I in their participation in Europe Netball Open held in the Isle of Man. The team bounced back from an opening match defeat to France to deliver the goods, turning the tables on their French opponents in the final match to secure Gold and promotion.

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, who is away from Gibraltar on Parliamentary business, has been following the events from afar. He said: “It seems that Division I is the common denominator for the performances by both our Hockey and Netball representatives last weekend. Whilst the efforts were never in doubt it fills me with great pride to learn of our successes. A massive congratulations to all involved.

“Special mention must also be made of our two pairs participating at the CEV Beach Volleyball Nations Cup that was held in Vilnius, Lithuania. Not only were they facing tough opposition who are looking to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics but one of the Gibraltar teams was made up of two 15-year-olds. This has surely provided invaluable competition experience that will set them in good stead for future top-level events.

“European participation does not stop here either as the Gibraltar National men’s team will be travelling to Romania to participate in the European Cricket Network Continental Cup. Held from the 24th to 26th May in Bucharest the squad will T20 matches against Hungary, Bulgaria and hosts Romania. I wish the squad all the best for their event also.”