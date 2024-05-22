The Governor’s Departure – Traffic Plan

Written by YGTV Team on 22 May 2024 .

On Thursday 23 May, His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, will leave the Rock and there will be various ceremonial formalities in the area of the Convent, Main St and John Mackintosh Square.

As a result, a number of traffic diversions and parking restrictions will be put in place.

Traffic Diversions

From 1000hrs till 1200hrs, there will be temporary closures of Main Street, Convent Place, Governor’s Lane, Secretary’s Lane and George’s Lane.

Traffic leaving the Upper Town will be routed along Town Range to the junction of King’s Yard Lane and onto Convent Ramp, where it will then join Line Wall Road.

Victualling Office Lane and George’s Lane will also be closed during this time.

Parking Restrictions

Parking restrictions will be in place:

• Outside City Hall

• At the southern end of Main Street

• Town Range

• Kings Yard Lane

• Convent Ramp

Taxi Rank

The Taxi Rank will be moved to the other side of John Mackintosh Square.