The Governor’s Departure – Traffic Plan
On Thursday 23 May, His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, will leave the Rock and there will be various ceremonial formalities in the area of the Convent, Main St and John Mackintosh Square.
As a result, a number of traffic diversions and parking restrictions will be put in place.
Traffic Diversions
From 1000hrs till 1200hrs, there will be temporary closures of Main Street, Convent Place, Governor’s Lane, Secretary’s Lane and George’s Lane.
Traffic leaving the Upper Town will be routed along Town Range to the junction of King’s Yard Lane and onto Convent Ramp, where it will then join Line Wall Road.
Victualling Office Lane and George’s Lane will also be closed during this time.
Parking Restrictions
Parking restrictions will be in place:
• Outside City Hall
• At the southern end of Main Street
• Town Range
• Kings Yard Lane
• Convent Ramp
Taxi Rank
The Taxi Rank will be moved to the other side of John Mackintosh Square.