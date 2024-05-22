Gibraltar Award Investiture

Written by YGTV Team on 22 May 2024 .

In his last official act as Governor before his departure, Sir David Steel invested Mrs Gaynor Vatvani and Mr Terence Lopez with the Gibraltar Award. Approved by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth in 1957, it is awarded to recognise those who have rendered loyal and valuable public service worthy of special recognition, or those who have, by their loyalty and meritorious conduct, been of exceptional benefit to the people of Gibraltar. The medal is known as the Badge of Honour.

Sir David said:

“To be asked to invest any medal is a privilege but I am particularly moved when it is the Gibraltar Award. Unique to Gibraltar, it marks the particularly close relationship between the Sovereign and the people of Gibraltar. Gaynor Vatvani and Terence Lopez are most worthy recipients of this distinction, and they have my heartfelt congratulations.”