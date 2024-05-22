Carpe Diem Runners at the 101 Legion de Ronda

It’s touted as the most physically demanding ultra-marathon in Andalusia – and for good reason.

The 101 Legion de Ronda involves running, cycling or walking 101km (63 miles) over rugged terrain in just 24 hours, under sizzling temperatures.

Organised by the Ronda-based Spanish Legion, the event is held every year on the second weekend in May.

Now in its 24th year, some 9,000 people took part this month, all of whom needed to produce a medical certificate to enter the race.

And among the 4,200 runners who managed to get a place were four members of Carpe Diem Running Club, Faye Morse, Andrei Catalin Lopatnic, Ken Navas, Monica Howes and Michael Rugeroni (not a club runner).

Ken finished in 19 hours and 48 minutes. Andrei made it to 85km and Monique and Michael stopped around 45km. Although Michael and Monique have both finished in previous years.

Faye, 47, who is originally from Birmingham and has been working in Gibraltar since 2006, said: “I decided to do it as I had heard a lot about it. I got into ultra-running during the lockdown and it seemed like one of those races on our doorstep that I just had to do.”

The mum of two, who is a seasoned ultra-marathon runner, added: “I didn’t think there were any times that I thought I wouldn’t finish it, as I’ve run further than that with more elevation, so I had that in the back of my mind. I ran a 100-mile (160km) ultra-marathon in Jaén, Spain, in 2021. That was the hardest thing I have ever done, and I was getting flashbacks, as the terrain is very similar. I knew I was going to get to the end, it was just how long it was going to take me.

“When I finished it, I was buzzing. I found my family and my dog 2kms before the end, so as I trudged up the final climb into the town, they spotted me and came running to me. I was feeling a bit rough at this point, so they gave me a lift for the last push, running through the streets to the finish line with me, which was amazing.”

The event started in Ronda before passing through the white villages of Arriate, Setenil de las Bodegas, Alcalá, Montejaque and Benaoján, before returning to Ronda.

Faye, who runs an online DJ School with her husband, continued: “It’s so difficult to get a place in the race as it’s so popular, it’s like winning the lottery. You have to pre- register and then on the day you have to sit on your computer pressing refresh and trying to get a place. Strangely, a number of us from Gibraltar were all trying and we all got a place bar one, so maybe it helps to be on an IP address outside of Spain.” Faye explained how on top of the 4,200 runners, there were 1,000 in teams and 4,000 on mountain bikes, with the cyclists setting off 45 minutes before the runners.

“I actually caught up with one of the cyclists, so that was fun,” she joked.

“My favourite part was definitely running through the villages. Arriate was absolutely incredible, both sides of the streets were packed with people screaming and high fiving you, you felt like a rock star, it was so cool. And that happened in multiple locations. The atmosphere was just amazing. I heard there were 20,000 people lining the streets. It was an emotional experience and the scenery was just beautiful.

“My least favourite part was the heat, it was almost 30c and the sun was beating down and radiating back up from the ground. I was really hot and I hadn’t trained in the heat. It was 8pm before the temperature started going down. The last climb into Ronda really took it out of me.”

According to Faye the event was well organised. Every 5km there were refreshment posts, along with 900 military personal and 350 civilian volunteers on hand to help the event run smoothly.

So how does it compare to other ultra-marathons according to Faye? She explained: “Normally ultra-marathons are quite small events, but there were between 4,000 to 5,000 people at the start singing and chanting. It’s so well supported; you feel like you’re in a big marathon rather than a trail event. The ultras I have done before don’t have crowds supporting you like that, so that was really special.

“I would definitely recommend it, I just loved it. It’s hard to put into words really, I knew when I crossed the line I would definitely do it again. I was ill in the run up to the event, and I felt sick every now and again, perhaps due to the heat as well, but my legs felt strong as I had done a lot of training before the event, and it got me excited to know what I am capable of.”

Faye finished 7th in her age group, out of 156, with an official time of 13 hours and 52 minutes. She was the 27th female to finish out of 837. There were no major celebrations after the race, just a quick dinner and chocolate before bed.

So, what’s next? She is running the Comrades Ultra Marathon in South Africa in a few weeks (88km/55 miles) – regarded as the world’s largest and oldest ultramarathon race.

“But I feel good. So, no rest for the wicked.”

Dad of three Ken Navas, 49, a local solicitor, added: “For a good 10 of the 19 hours it was a constant mental wrestle of reasons for abandoning the race countered by reasons to continue. As the cooler hours set in, the reasons to continue won the fight. As the race wore on I was sure that there was no way I would ever do that race again, but by the next morning I was already booking hotels for next year!”

For more information about the running club visit https://carpediemgibraltar.com