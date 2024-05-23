Borders & Coastguard Agency - Last Ditch Talks Fail to Resolve Dispute

Written by YGTV Team on 23 May 2024 .

Unite have confirmed that following the calling of industrial action in Borders & Coastguards for this Friday (24th May 2024) on the issues of health and safety including the provision of adequate welfare facilities at the airport, last ditch talks with Government “have failed to produce a resolution acceptable to members.”

A statement continued: “Talks this morning with Government made some progress on the outstanding issues, but did not address the full range of concerns, therefore following further consultation with members the planned “go-slow” across the Unite membership in Borders & Coastguards will go ahead as planned.”

Stuart Davies, National Officer for Unite Gibraltar stated: “This dispute is eminently resolvable, in fact the issues should not have even reached the point of dispute or industrial action, but the membership have had to take this step following the failure of the employer and HMGOG to adequately address the concerns of the members. Last ditch talks were held today with HMGOG, talks that should have happened long before now to address the concerns and avoid the dispute.

“Some progress was made on the primary issues, which scratch the surface of the myriad of industrial issues that exist within Borders & Coastguards; however the commitments provided were insufficient to resolve the concerns and again it is troubling that industrial action has to be called to facilitate dialogue with HMGOG on fundamental issues of health and safety, plus working conditions.

“The union does not accept that commitments around adequate welfare facilities cannot be provided until the position on a treaty is known and HMGOG has the capacity to resolve this matter and engage fully with the union on the health and safety concerns that members working at the airport have. Industrial action is very much the last resort, HMGOG have been given multiple opportunities to negotiate and find a resolution to these issues. The union regrets any disruption to the travelling public and we ask for the understanding of the community in terms of the union’s response to these issues which HMGOG has within their gift to resolve”.

The ”go slow” will commence at 7am on Friday 24th May and will be continuous.