Minister Cortes fosters Morocco relations

Written by YGTV Team on 24 May 2024 .

The Minister with responsibility for developing relations with the Kingdom of Morocco, John Cortes, met with a delegation representing Moroccan NGOs and media who visited Gibraltar this week. Also present were representatives of the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association.

Minister Cortes addressed the delegation, explaining the relationship between Gibraltar and Morocco, and highlighting the support received from our southern neighbours during and since the closed frontier days. He explained that this was the first time that HM Government of Gibraltar had a Minister with responsibility for relations with Morocco specifically included in their portfolio. He also stressed the links between our communities and work to enhance contact and exchanges between both sides of the Strait.