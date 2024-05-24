GGCA Welcomes De-Escalation of BCA Industrial Action

Written by YGTV Team on 24 May 2024 .

The Gibraltar General & Clerical Association says it welcomes the joint statement by the Government and Unite the union on the de-escalation of the Borders & Coastguard Agency industrial action.

A statement continued: “This decision marks a positive step towards resolving the ongoing issues through constructive and collaborative dialogue.

“The GGCA will always advocate for resolving matters through dialogue and cooperation, rather than industrial action. We firmly believe that open communication and mutual understanding are key to achieving lasting solutions that benefit all parties involved”