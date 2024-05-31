Trial Of Changing Morning School Buses To Extra Route Buses

Written by YGTV Team on 31 May 2024 .

The Ministry for Transport and Gibraltar Bus Company Limited have issued a statement informing the public of the trialing of changing morning school buses to extra route buses starting on Monday 3rd June.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The trial will be first done with South District buses (Route 3). This will mean there will be seven buses operating the South Pavilion area towards town between 8:10am and 8:40am. These buses will still stop at the regular school bus stops as part of the normal route.

The trial will run until the end of the academic year, where its impact will be reviewed and a decision on whether extending to all school buses will be effective.

The Ministry for Transport welcomes the feedback and insights of bus users to help continue improving this vital public service.





