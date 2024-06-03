Gibraltar Fair 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 03 June 2024 .

A statement from the SDGG follows below:

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) is pleased to announce that arrangements are well under way for the annual Gibraltar Fair which will take place at the former Rooke site, in Queensway, from Friday 23rd to Saturday 31st August 2024.

The Fair is being organised by the SDGG and Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and works on the site will commence shortly.

Once again there will be a varied range of attractions for different age groups. All rides will be priced at £3. Additionally, there will be tombolas, games and other side stalls including those being put up by local charitable and sporting organisations. Eating and drinking outlets will also be provided as well as the ever popular Churros stall.

A daily programme of entertainment has also been prepared for the Family Pavilion. The Family Pavilion is being organised by Gibmedia Ltd. Admission to the Pavilion will be free on all nights. A full programme of events will be released shortly.



