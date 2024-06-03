Close to 900,000 use the Bayside Cycle Lane in its first year

The Bayside Cycle Lane, which together with the Kingsway Tunnel lane was one of the first two to open in Gibraltar, and the first to be fully in the urban area, has now been in operation for a year.

A statement continued: “Despite some controversy at first it has proved extremely popular, having had nearly 900,000 users in the first year (877,742 up to midday on 31 May).

“The use has been consistent, not dropping below 60,000 trips any one month, with peaks in June and October 2023.

“This was announced on Sunday morning by the Minister with responsibility for Transport and Urban Mobility John Cortes as he started the cycle ride to OTWO’s Eco Festival at Europa Pool to mark World Bicycle Day, as over 230 cyclists, including many children, set off from Eastern Beach.”

When asked for a comment by Minister Cortes, former Minister for Transport and BYCS Bicycle Mayor Paul Balban, who joined the event, said: “The data collected in this first year has far exceeded all of my expectations. I was optimistically estimating 750,000 trips within the counter’s first year but close to 900,000 is an amazing figure that Gibraltar should be proud to boast about. Regardless of whether you are a cyclist, an e-scooter user or even if you drive a car, this infrastructure benefits us all. It’s safer for users and reduces congestion on the road for other road users. Although many users are cross-frontier workers, there seems to have been a significant increase in cycling as a means of transport locally, especially children, and that can only be a good thing for our health as a nation and for our environment.”

The Minister for the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Education, John Cortes, was very pleased with the turn out and the success of the Bicycle Lane. He commented: “When you think that many of the nearly 900,000 journeys would otherwise have been made by car, you realise how positive this is for air quality and the environment, as well as for health. I’m looking forward to expanding on our cycling infrastructure in the coming months and years. There’s no going back - the future is bright for cycling in Gibraltar.”