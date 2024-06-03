RGP Detective Sergeant Attends Conference on Gender Violence

Written by YGTV Team on 03 June 2024 .

Detective Sergeant Helena Cunningham was in the UK today attending a Conference that aims to tackle Violence Against Women and Girls.

Organised by Thames Valley Police (TVP), over 600 police officers and partner agencies attended the one-day event in Reading, which is now in its third year.

A number of high-profile prosecutors, doctors, police officers, academics and campaigners spoke at the conference, who were on hand to share their experiences and best practice in the public protection areas of policing.

This year’s event focussed on social media and online crime.

DS Cunningham, who heads the RGP’s Domestic Abuse Team, said: “It’s been a valuable day networking with people from a variety of professional backgrounds.

“What stands out for me is the need to develop our policing in line with the ever-changing technological landscape and the use of tools such as Artificial Intelligence, which perpetrators are using in order to control and abuse their victims.”