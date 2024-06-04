Gibraltar Heritage Trust Welcomes Announcement Of Tender For A New Gibraltar Development Plan

04 June 2024

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust welcomes the announcement of the tender award for the new Gibraltar Development Plan.

A statement from the GHT follows below:

This is a significant step forward for urban planning for Gibraltar which will work towards establishing sustainable development and management of Gibraltar’s urban landscape in a more holistic manner.

The Trust, along with fellow NGOs, has been advocating for the need for the process of the compilation of a new Development Plan to get underway for some years now. We believe that Gibraltar needs a development strategy that builds on the policies of past plans, notably those of 2009, and assesses their performance in order to ensure that modern growth is balanced with the protection and celebration of our historical assets alongside those of the environment and our citizens so that they are always at the heart of Gibraltar's future urban planning and development frameworks.

We are pleased to see the Government taking this crucial step towards a comprehensive and forward-thinking Development Plan. There is clearly a lot of work that will need to be done, but we are sure that the plan will be instrumental in ensuring that Gibraltar's future growth not only meets the needs of our growing community but also preserves the character and historical significance of our cherished landmarks and sites.

The Trust looks forward to participating actively in the consultation process and working closely with all stakeholders and local expertise to ensure that the Development Plan reflects the values and aspirations of our community. We will continue to advocate for the preservation and integration of heritage sites into developments, the adaptive reuse of historical buildings, spaces and open areas that enhance quality of life whilst respecting our historical context. Gibraltar’s challenge is made more complex due to our small footprint, but it makes it all the more critical that we get decisions right.

The Trust believes that this latest Development Plan is an opportunity to set a precedent for how heritage and development can coexist harmoniously. We are optimistic that through collaboration and thoughtful planning, Gibraltar can achieve a development model that is both progressive and respectful of its past.





