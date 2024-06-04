Eco Festival 3 at Europa Pool Kicks off the Summer

Written by YGTV Team on 04 June 2024 .

The much-anticipated Eco Festival, organized by OTWO Magazine and sponsored by EVG, Lewis Stagnetto, EY, Wastage Products Ltd, Metalrok, Sustainabuild, and Turicum Bank, took place on June 1st and 2nd at the Europa Pool.

A statement continued: “The event welcomed a total of 1,300 Gibraltar residents and guests over two days, celebrating World Environment and World Bicycle Day.

“This year's festival featured an impressive lineup of fun activities and entertainment for all ages. From live music performances by local talents like Red Velvet, Eve Belilo, Jesse Sampere, Sammy Lees, The Uninvited, Nicky Borda, Nolan Frendo, Naliyah, Fabio & Friends, Jade Federico Dance group, and Eddie Cartwright, to vibrant markets, workshops, food stalls, and pool competitions, there was something for everyone to enjoy. Family-friendly activities organized by Possibilities were also a major highlight, ensuring a fun- filled experience for visitors of all ages.

“Engaging workshops were provided by Gibraltar’s Horticultural Society and GibSams. Edible Straws hosted a competition showcasing innovative alternatives to traditional plastic straws.

“Attendees engaged with various initiatives such as Metalrok's Senegal Appeal, which encouraged donations of unwanted household items to support those in need. The Sustainabuild team organized a photo scavenger hunt with exciting prizes, while Wastage Products Ltd showcased their "No Wipes in Pipes" campaign to promote environmental awareness.

“Eco Festivallers were treated to a variety of delicious options, including savory fries from PotaTWO, Gareth's BBQ treats, pizza’s from Dominos, and specialties from Binky's Kitchen, Gela'Ti'Amo.

“The pool area was a bustling spot with Aqua Zumba sessions and pool competitions, offering a refreshing way to relax and have fun.

"The second day of the festival saw increased attendance, coinciding with World Bicycle Day. The OTWO team organized a 7.4 km bicycle route starting at Eastern Beach and ending at Europa Pool. A total of 236 cyclists participated, with the youngest being just five years old, completing the entire route. OTWO is grateful to UCM, CROC, PEB, and Gibraltar Cyclists for their marshalling support.

“The second day of the event also featured a unique fashion show by the Youth Service, Dorcas Fashion Academy, and Westside School Textile Department, displaying upcycled denim outfits.”

Vanessa Byrne, Managing Director of OTWO, expressed her gratitude, stating, "It was an incredible event. With such high support and attendance, we are happy to see improvement every year. We believe we are on the right path and cannot be grateful enough for your support.

"Special thanks are extended to the partners of the event: ESS, Vigilant Security, GFA, Barton Solutions, Gibraltar Scaffolding, and government agencies and GSLA for their invaluable assistance with permits and logistics.

"Together, we believe we have made a positive impact for a greener future."