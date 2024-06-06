Public Health Advice For Avoiding Food-Borne Illness This Summer

Written by YGTV Team on 06 June 2024 .

Public Health Gibraltar and the Environmental Agency have issued public health advice to reduce the risks of getting ill over the summer period.

A statament from the Government foillows below:

As we get to summer, BBQs and eating out will become increasingly popular. Public Health Gibraltar and the Environmental Agency would like to remind the public about reducing the risks of getting ill over this period. Whilst food poisoning is an unpleasant but self-limiting illness, for some it can be more serious, for example in the young or the elderly.

During the summer months, we tend to hear people comment on feeling unwell, having diarrhoea, upset stomachs and vomiting. This can occur from eating under cooked food, food that has been unrefrigerated for longer than advised or swimming in a contaminated pool.

There are things you can do to reduce your risk of becoming ill and these include:

Eating eggs

Store your eggs in the refrigerator

Do not eat raw or undercooked eggs

If you are preparing hardboiled eggs, then cook them for at least 10 minutes

Avoid eating scrambled eggs if they are runny

Cook your fried eggs until the white is set and the yolk is cooked to your liking

Avoid eating cracked or dirty eggs

Wash your hands thoroughly after preparing eggs

BBQs

Thaw frozen meat in the refrigerator or under cold water. It is important not to allow meat to thaw at room temperature.

Ensure that meat and poultry are cooked to the correct internal temperature. Use a meat thermometer to check the temperature.

Do not leave cooked food at room temperature for over 2 hours. Discard any food that has been left at room temperature for more than 2 hours.

Clean and sanitize your grill every time you use it

Cross Contamination

Keep raw meat, poultry and eggs separate from other foods.

Use a separate cutting board and utensils for raw meat, poultry and eggs.

• Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water before and after handling food.

Temperature control

The best way to store foods is in the refrigerator at 5°C or below, or in the freezer at - 18°C or below.

Thaw food in the refrigerator or under cold running water.

The best way to store hot food is either in a hot box at 63°C or above, or in a chafing dish at 70°C or above.

If you are experiencing vomiting and/or diarrhoea, please stay away from swimming pools, as this will help prevent the spread of disease.

If you have young children who are not fully toilet trained, please ensure that they wear swimming nappies whilst in the pool.

The Director of Public Health Dr Helen Carter said: “Summer can be a fun time for all of us, but we are all susceptible to infections from food or water. If you are experiencing these symptoms, call 111 for advice, drink plenty of fluids and ensure that you try your best not to spread the infection further.”