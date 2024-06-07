Mayor hosts Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service

Written by YGTV Team on 07 June 2024 .

Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez, hosted a reception in honour of the Gibraltar Fire & Rescue Service.

A statement continued: “In her speech Her Worship explained that, as members of our essential services, the Fire and Rescue Service bring calm to chaos and courage in the face of danger.

“The life of a fire fighter is filled with immense training, skill development, and knowing how to react to the worst possible scenarios. They never know what they will encounter on each call, but nevertheless proceed with the same level of commitment and service.

“As Mayor, she believes that our community is very proud of the service they provide, so on their behalf, expressed their gratitude.

“The guest list was composed of Minister with responsibility for the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Services, Leslie Bruzon, and Chief Fire Officer, Colin Ramirez, along with several firefighters.”