Essay Competition For The 12th Commonwealth Youth Parliament in New Zealand

Written by YGTV Team on 10 June 2024 .

The Commonwealth Youth Parliament is scheduled to take place in Wellington, New Zealand from 2-5th September 2024.

Young people from Gibraltar have the opportunity to be nominated in order to participate in this event.

Gibraltar participated for the first time at the meeting held in Jersey in 2018, then in Delhi, India in 2019, a series of virtual meetings due to COVID-19 until 2022 when the in-person meeting was reinstated in Trinidad and Tobago. Therefore, the Government is keen that there should be representation from Gibraltar to continue building on the relationships of the last few years, especially in the Youth sector.

Young people aged 18 to 29 who are interested in participating are invited to submit a 500 word essay for consideration on the importance of the Commonwealth to Gibraltar by email to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The deadline for the submission of the essay is Friday 31st June at 12 noon.