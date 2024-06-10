Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy Becomes A Nintendo Digital Schoolhouse

Written by YGTV Team on 10 June 2024 .

The Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy have announced that it has been accepted into the Nintendo Digital Schoolhouse program.

A statement from the Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy follows below:

Digital Schoolhouse together with Nintendo UK, uses play-based learning to engage the next generation of pupils and teachers with the Computing curriculum. Digital Schoolhouse is delivered by the UK games industry trade body Ukie and is backed by the video games industry and government. Sponsors include PlayStation®, Electronic Arts, SEGA, Ubisoft and Outright Games.

The Academy has gone through a rigorous application process to get accepted onto the program, including a virtual site review, presentations and a face to face interview between the program organisers and Academy staff.

As part of the program, The Academy is committed to running a number of workshops to at least 500 local students over the course of the next academic year along with using the resources as part of the Academy curriculum.

Tutors will have to attend an in person training and on boarding CPD event at the end of the month in preparation for the delivery of the program in September.

Such a program brings with it financial implications and The Academy would be grateful for any sponsorships or donations from the local community to ensure all the resources required are available to deliver this unique and highly sort learning program to Gibraltar's next generation.

Stewart Harrison, Director of the Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy. 'I am immensely proud that The Academy has been successful in bieng accepted to becoming a Digital Schoolhouse. By looking at the sponsors of the program just highlights the quality and experience which is running it along with the investment that such big corporations are putting into youth development for the future job market. Having access to such resources will only enhance the learning experience offered by The Academy and that can only be a good thing for Gibraltar in the long term as we inspire and ensure the future generations have the relevant skills for Gibraltar's economic pillars.

After the application process I was able to compare the levels of professionalism, the teaching ethos and hi tech equipment requirements Digital Schoolhouse were looking for and how aligned The Academy was to these. These standards are set by the sponsors so to be accepted just shows how well The Academy compares to our international counterparts and current teaching models being adopted.'