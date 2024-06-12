GSD Says Bossano’s Claims to Transparency Are “Laughable”

12 June 2024

The GSD says that the Government’s claim that Sir Joe Bossano is committed to transparency and accountability is “not just laughable but demonstrably untrue.”

Roy Clinton, the GSD Shadow Minister for Public Finance and the Savings Bank, stated the following:

“Sir Joe Bossano seems determined to dig himself into a deeper hole by claiming that he is committed to transparency and accountability.

“He was the one who described the funding of his National Economic plan as being a financial jungle. He is the one who will not tell me exactly how money from the Savings Bank is being directed to his projects. He is the one who tells Parliamentary colleagues to ‘lump it’ when he refuses to answer questions. He is the one who refuses to gazette the audited accounts of the Savings Bank.

“I am not afraid of transparency and accountability; Sir Joe evidently has a pathological fear of it.”