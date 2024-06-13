Gibraltar Dance Squad Ready For Dance World Cup Finals 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 13 June 2024 .

Dancers from Stylos Dance Studios and Yalta Dance Studio qualified at the Gibraltar Live Qualifier, to compete at the Dance World Cup Finals being held at the Prague Congress Centre in Prague, Czech Republic from Thursday 27th June 2024 to Saturday 6th July 2024.

A statement follows below:

The qualified dancers from both dance Studios shall be representing Gibraltar at the DWC Finals with 45 successful entries which achieved some incredibly high marks, most of them over 90 points, with 70 marks being the points required to be able to get to the Finals. Amongst the entries there were overall winners as follows:

4 Overall Solo Winners - Oceana Payne (Stylos Dance Studios), Heaven Bocarisa (Stylos Dance Studios), Zyanne Rios (Yalta Dance Studio), Anna Jimenez (Stylos Dance Studios)

2 Overall Duet/Trios Winners - Ella Hurtado/Heaven Bocarisa/Oceana Payne (Stylos Dance Studios), Anna Pecino/Marianne Hook/Janelle Hendrick (Stylos Dance Studios),

2 Overall Small Group Winners - “Listen” and “Love Shack” both from Stylos Dance Studios 2 Overall Large Group Winners - “Fossie Follies” and “Olé” both from Stylos Dance Studios

The Gibraltar squad is comprised of 36 dancers which will be competing in the Mini, Children, Junior and Senior age categories. Competing dancers will participate in the Lyrical, Acro, Contemporary, Jazz, Showdance, Street, and Commercial dance genres.

The Dance World Cup Finals has over 120,000 children from around the world aged from 4 to 25, trying to qualify in their country for the coveted DWC World Finals which is held annually in a different location. Previous locations for Dance World Cup include Portugal, Spain, Germany, Romania, England, Austria, Italy, France and Jersey. Dance World Cup is the biggest all-genre International dance competition for children and young adults in the world, with representatives from across all continents.

DWC is considered as the Olympics of Dance, and this year 9,500 of the best dancers from over 54 countries representing their country shall be competing at the World Finals.

The competitions always provides a diverse panel of judges who are recognised as some of the best tutors and specialists from around the world in all genres of dance making it a bias-free process. This year there will be 37 Judges overseeing the competition.

Participating countries describe DWC as “the best quality children and youth dance competition in the World” and is commonly referred to as the "Olympics of Dance”.

DWC always strives to provide the best theatres and venues for their competitions including live streaming, educational programmes, masterclass workshops, multiple scholarship opportunities, and a dedicated Mobile App.

Dance World Cup is more than a competition and their motto is “friendship through the language of dance”. The experience promotes healthy competition, unity, and the passion for dance.

You can follow the Opening Ceremony and Dance Competition at www.dwcworld.com or on the Dance Word Cup Gibraltar Facebook and Instagram accounts @dwcgibraltar