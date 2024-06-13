Minister For Housing Engages With Varyl Begg Tenants’ Association

The Minister for Housing met with the Varyl Begg Tenants’ Association on Tuesday to address pertinent matters concerning the estate.

Led by Chairperson Mr. Victor Ochello, alongside other committee members, discussions ensued regarding ongoing challenges within the community.

Among the issues raised were concerns about:

Cleaning of the estate

Estate lighting

Proposal for cleanliness refuse containers

Disposal of rubbish

Tenants feeding seagulls and pigeons

The Tenants’ Association also discussed antisocial behaviour during the evenings with the Royal Gibraltar Police, requesting increased police presence at the estate. Traffic management and security presence were addressed. The continued monitoring of roof gutter cleanliness was also highlighted by the Housing Works Agency.

The Minister for Housing, the Hon Pat Orfila, stated: “The meeting was extremely well-attended by many stakeholders. It is always a pleasure to meet with tenants, assist them, and listen to their concerns and suggestions.”





