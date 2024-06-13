  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Minister For Housing Engages With Varyl Begg Tenants’ Association

The Minister for Housing met with the Varyl Begg Tenants’ Association on Tuesday to address pertinent matters concerning the estate. 

Led by Chairperson Mr. Victor Ochello, alongside other  committee members, discussions ensued regarding ongoing challenges within the community. 

Among the issues raised were concerns about: 

  • Cleaning of the estate 
  • Estate lighting 
  • Proposal for cleanliness refuse containers 
  • Disposal of rubbish 
  • Tenants feeding seagulls and pigeons 

The Tenants’ Association also discussed antisocial behaviour during the evenings with the Royal  Gibraltar Police, requesting increased police presence at the estate. Traffic management and  security presence were addressed. The continued monitoring of roof gutter cleanliness was also  highlighted by the Housing Works Agency. 

The Minister for Housing, the Hon Pat Orfila, stated: “The meeting was extremely well-attended by  many stakeholders. It is always a pleasure to meet with tenants, assist them, and listen to their  concerns and suggestions.” 



