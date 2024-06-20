Her Worship Hosts Royal Gibraltar Police

Written by YGTV Team on 20 June 2024 .

Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez GMD hosted a reception in recognition of the Royal Gibraltar Police.

In her speech Her Worship explained they are an essential part of the social fabric of the community, and it is of great importance that they always have the confidence of the people they serve, as without that confidence, they would be seriously limited in their ability to do their duties.

As Mayor, and on behalf of the community, which she proudly serves, she explained they are held in high regard by all and expressed gratitude to the excellent force for keeping us safe.

The guest list was composed of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Richard Ullger, officers from across the force and support staff.

Her Worship then invited Mr Richard Ullger to say a few words.