Her Worship Hosts Royal Gibraltar Police

Written by YGTV Team on .

Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez GMD hosted a reception in recognition of the Royal Gibraltar Police.  

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

In her speech Her Worship explained they are an essential part of the social fabric of the  community, and it is of great importance that they always have the confidence of the people they  serve, as without that confidence, they would be seriously limited in their ability to do their duties. 

As Mayor, and on behalf of the community, which she proudly serves, she explained they are held  in high regard by all and expressed gratitude to the excellent force for keeping us safe. 

The guest list was composed of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Richard Ullger, officers from across  the force and support staff. 

Her Worship then invited Mr Richard Ullger to say a few words.

 

 

