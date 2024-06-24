Gibraltar College Award Ceremony

Written by YGTV Team on 24 June 2024 .

The Gibraltar College last week held its annual award ceremony.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Master of Ceremonies was Mrs Karla Imossi, the College’s Student Services & Pastoral Lead. Awards were presented by the Minister for Education John Cortes, Director of Education Keri Scott, as well as staff members and representatives of the sponsors, among others (full details below).

The event was opened by College Principal Daniel Benrimoj who addressed students, families and staff. In his opening address MrBenrimoj explained how he considered it one of the most important dates in the academic year when we reflect and celebrate the students’ achievements.

College students enrolled in the Music Performance course in association with GAMPA (Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts) delighted those present with their singing at the beginning and end of the evening.

Present also at the event were representatives from Trusted Novus, who sponsored the event, and Bassadone Motors, who awarded two of the Engineering students an internship opportunity in their TGS Workshop during the summer break. This is part of one of the College’s objectives in nurturing nurture effective partnerships that benefit learners and the wider community.

College Principal Daniel Benrimoj said, “Gibraltar College is embarking on a truly exciting journey. The transition into a new college is a responsibility that undoubtedly carries significant challenges, yet concurrently offers a distinctive opportunity to steer the course of a community college in a new and transformative direction. An opportunity to ensure that we develop a community college that meets the needs of all.Acollege paving the way for lifelong learning. A Beacon of opportunity for all who enter our helm. The lasting impact this could have on the current workforce and future learners is significant and it will be a true honour for our team to be part of this growth. To many more successful award ceremonies together and greater things to come”.

Minister for Education Prof John Cortes commented, “These occasions are truly proud moments for the College. They reflect the work and commitment of students and staff. Increasingly we are seeing how the College is spreading its areas of involvement and excellence, and engaging with outside entities, to that what the College can achieve will be limited only by the limits of our imagination. For too long, in the not-too-distant past, the Gibraltar College was forgotten. It will be forgotten no more”.