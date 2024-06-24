RGP Officer Wins Gold In Ju-Jitsu Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 24 June 2024 .

A Royal Gibraltar Police officer is celebrating after winning a gold and silver medal at a Brazilian Ju-Jitsu competition for police officers in Scotland last Saturday.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

PC William Danino, 25, had four fights during the one day event, winning three by submission and losing one by points.

The Team Police Brazilian Ju-Jitsu competition was held at Jackton Police Training College in Glasgow and saw 219 police officers from UK police forces square up against each other.

William, who is a Response Team 3 officer and trains at Angry Chill Ju-Jitsu Club in Gibraltar, said: “It was a very rewarding feeling to win a gold and silver medal, especially after my coaches and team mates put in a lot of work to help me get ready for the competition. I’m very pleased to see the sport becoming popular amongst police officers in the UK.”





