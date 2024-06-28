New Arrangements For Students Who Use The Bus Service

The Ministry of Transport would like to inform the public of the new arrangements for students who use the Bus Service.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Any student under the age of 18 will now be able to board the bus by showing a photograph of their ID card on their phone and will not have to present the actual card. They are also eligible to apply for a student bus pass.

Further, any Gibraltar student who is in full time education in the UK can also apply for a bus pass.

Applications should be on one of the attached forms and handed in with a photograph at the Bus Depot.

The Ministry understands parents' concerns of their child losing their ID card, especially as it is a required travel document to cross the border. This policy decision should make it easier and encourage more children to use public transport.

The Minister for Transport, Prof John Cortes “We are constantly looking at ways to make public transport more attractive. This is a small step but it should help young people and help us develop a culture of use of public transport. We have a very good bus service and we will make it even better”.