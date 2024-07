Chief Minister expresses his condolences on the passing of Princess Lalla Latifa

Written by YGTV Team on 01 July 2024 .

The Government says it is saddened to learn of the passing of Princess Lalla Latifa, mother of King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Princess Lalla Latifa. My heartfelt condolences go out to the Royal Family and the people of Morocco during this time of mourning. May she rest in peace”.