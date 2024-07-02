The Budget 2024 – Minister John Cortes’ Address

Written by YGTV Team on 02 July 2024 .

Below follows Minister John Cortes’ Budget Address:

Madam Speaker,

I was so pleased that the Deputy Chief Minister yesterday reset the tone after the rather vitriolic contribution from the Leader of the Opposition.

I for my part, to quote the Honourable Mr Azopardi, intend to provide some “glorious positivity”, responsible, but glorious nonetheless, because there are lots of good things happening out there, and people need to know!

This is my thirteenth budget, which isn’t bad going for someone who intended to be in this House for just four years.

Billy Connolly once said, ““The desire to be a politician should bar you for life from ever becoming one.” I never desired it, so I guess that’s why I’m still here and why I guess I’m here for life!

Madam Speaker, there have been many changes since my last Budget Speech approximately 12 months ago. We have seen the departure of a Governor, Sir David Steel, who was so close to the community and who I personally will greatly miss, while we have welcomed the new Governor Sir Ben Bathurst, with whom I have already had positive engagement. We have seen the departure of fiveMinisters, my friends Steven Linares, Samantha Sacramento,PaulBalban,AlbertIsola andVijay Daryanani, as well as of some long-serving members of the Opposition.

We have welcomed four new Ministers, who bring their own excellent skills and experience to the team. And new members of the Opposition. To the new members I offer the support that my

experience in this House brings, an experience that I never thought I would gather, but the years have passed fast.

Looking across at the Opposition benches, I see that perhaps surprisingly the new members make a lot more sense and look and sound a lot more genuine than some of the old. Sometimes I think that one or two ofthem are actually sitting on the wrong side and have values and ideas much more akin to ours than to the politics of some of their colleagues.

Whether or notthatis the case, I urge allto be true to their principles and beliefs,to be professional and respectful, and to learn from those who are, and not from those who repeatedly and unashamedly cross unacceptable boundaries of fairness and justice.

Madam Speaker

This year’s budget must reflect current circumstances, very different to those that reigned prior to Brexit and Pandemic: the rise in the cost of living, the need to continue our post-Covid economic recovery, and the overshadowing uncertainty of“The Deal”. So my speech will largely refer to what will be advanced at less financial cost, by way of changes in policies and processes, to improve delivery and services, imaginatively attracting alternative sources offunding, or generating income. Sustainable Savings, to coin a phrase.

Most of us in this House have political aspirations, and we all want to deliver on our manifesto commitments. Doing this without due consideration to reality, would be irresponsible, and Ifor one am very alive to my obligations to the community, not just today but tomorrow, next year, in ten years’ time when, together with the Father of the House, I may well still be here. As responsible custodians of the public purse, we must accept that at this moment in time, we need to spend only in the most responsible way.

Madam Speaker, the recent general election was very close, closer, I believe than it should have been, given our record of delivering for the Community and of the Legacy that we have created. Let us just for one moment travel back in time to 2011. But first, let us examine an important concept in ecology, that of reverse Shifting Baseline Syndrome.

Shifting Baseline Syndrome occurs when conditions of the natural environment gradually change over time, yet people falsely perceive less change because they do not know, or fail to recall accurately, how the natural environment looked in the past.

C.S. Lewis captured this same concept when he wrote, "It's funny how day by day nothing changes, but when you look back, everything is different."

Let me just list a few examples to take us back to the baseline of 2011:

KGV psychiatric unit; no Dementia home or day care centre; a dilapidated Primary Care Centre in the ICC, no University, no city centre green parks, an abandoned Upper Rock, Grimy Slimy Diesel power generation, monkeys and seagulls everywhere, no new schools for decades, anachronistic educational systems, no vocational courses, single gender schools, no equality in marriage and no progress on women’s reproductive rights, no day surgery, no local chemotherapy – I could go on.

Anyone who fails to recognise the achievements of this Government, as I suspect the Opposition will do during this session, is clearly plagued with a most severe case of this deadly Syndrome. But we will keep on reminding them of quite where we were just over a decade ago. Because Madam Speaker, the Government that I have been proud to be a part of for close on 13 years has Vision. The Party opposite has none, and to paraphrase the Book of Proverbs, “Without a vision, the parties perish.” – (Proverbs 29:18). They have no vision Madam Speaker, which is why some of their more senior members choose to rant in fake anger. As the late Desmond Tutu once said,"Don't raise your voice, improve your argument".

Indeed, Madam Speaker, often when I listen to some ofthe Opposition I am reminded ofthe worlds of 19th Century American Politician Davis F Houston who said,"One could drive a prairie schooner through any part of the arguments and never scrape against a fact". But I am hopeful, Madam Speaker, that the new Opposition Members will indeed raise the standards of behaviour and of sound and fair argument on that side of the House.

Madam Speaker,

I can boast under my Ministerial portfolios alone, over the past three terms: eight new schools,two parks, new tourist sites, educational field centres, a dementia day centre and home, a mental health facility, an onsite hospital kitchen, day surgery and chemotherapy, and more. My political ideology is socialist, and clearly centred on fairness, equality, embracing of diversity, legacy, innovation and sustainability. We will lead within the public sector and assist the private sector in reducing material costs and improving processes, thereby increasing revenue while improving theEnvironment.

Wewill strive to come upwith new and imaginative ways of creating revenue, of building new pillars for our economy and attracting inward investment, not only to allow us to continue investing in our

children and their future, but to ensure Gibraltar continues to thrive in the face of whatever adversity may await.

I will pour every ounce of energy into helping keep Gibraltar running, safe, today, tomorrow and always. There is more to “El Jardinero” than some may realise, Madam Speaker, and, thanks to the Chief Minister, everybody knows that el Jardinero’s email is john.cortes @gibraltar.gov.gi.

Public Health and Culture

If I may now delve into my Departmental responsibilities, Madam Speaker, I will commence by making a very brief reference to two portfolios thatI proudly held for seven months ofthe financial year under review, Public Health and Culture.

I want to thank the Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, and her team, for their work during that time. We covered important ground, not just through Covid, but subsequently too, with much work on public awareness and a great deal of advice provided to both medical and environmental professionals.

I greatly enjoyed my 12 years as Public Health Minister.

During my last seven months in Culture, we continued the work to promote Gibraltarian Culture at home and abroad, after having ensured it flourished during the years of Covid when some questioned its importance. Instead, we saw a Cultural Renaissance that continues still. Initiatives such as Rock Retreat Residencies, Cultural Exchanges with Morocco and exhibitions in UK and Gibraltar flourished. Notably I was proud to attend two drama festivals in the United Kingdom, including the National Drama Festival in Coventry, where Gibraltar plays won awards, one of them going to my friend and successor Christian Santos and his extraordinary original play, “Signed, Me”.

Two of what I think are the most significant achievements of my time in Culture were consolidated last year. The first is the recognition of a growing Gibraltarian Literature which included the creation of the Gibraltar Book Council.

El otro, relevant across Culture, Education and Heritage, es lo que hemos hecho para salvar el Llanito, for the recognition of our multiple languages within our community, but more about this later.

I give my sincere thanks here to my former team in the Ministry of Culture and to Seamus Byrne and all at Gibraltar Cultural Services, as well as to that vast Cultural Community that enriches our land. I must say that my granddaughter Lea keeps me well up to date with the performing arts, and well, I’ve been on the dramatic stage a couple of times in the past year too!

And so, I move on to my current responsibilities, and I will start with Environment.

ENVIRONMENT

Climate Change







Madam Speaker, if there is one thing that we can be proud of acrossthis House, and on which there is unanimity, it is on Climate Change. It is of great significance, and shows the maturity of our community, that in this House we do not have representatives who deny the reality and dangers of Climate Change, nor indeed who expound the ultra-right-wing denial postures that plague politics and parliaments elsewhere.

Indeed, as we have seen in the recently activated Select Committee on the Environment, we are as one in seeking to improve our environmental performance.

Work on mitigating our effect on the climate as well as adapting to the impacts that are now inevitable continues. While our efforts in Gibraltar will not halt the climate crisis, como decía mi madre, un grano no hace un granero, pero ayuda a su compañero. Moreover, climate action has other more immediate benefits, such as cost savings and improved air quality.

The Near Zero Energy Building legislation that came into force in 2021 is now starting to have an effect as major developments are being reviewed and refined to ensure that they deliver the most efficient and sustainable designs possible. Already a number of developments are being required to provide offsite solar panels in order to compensate for their energy consumption. One of the main themes to come out of last year’s Aspire Sustainable Building conference was the need to prioritise passive design techniques and increasingly we are seeing this happen.

It is generally accepted that the operating phase of a building can account for up to 80% of its lifetime costs. Building owners and facility managers are looking forways to reduce operating costs without compromising performance.

“Building green” offers a sustainable, cost-effective solution to reducing energy and water consumption and maintenance costs. The benefits of green buildings extend far beyond financial savings. They can also improve the health and well-being of buildings’ occupants and the surrounding environment.

We are currently working with Industry to ensure that the tools that are available to them for the assessment of a building’s energy performance are able to accurately model these passive elements.

A number of events related to sustainability in building and planning will be taking place over the next year, as we hope to build up to a second Sustainability conference in 2025.

Climate Change Committee

The independent Climate Change Committee continues to provide advice and supportto Government in respect of its progress towards net zero. The Committee recently had the chance to present to the Select Committee and will continue to liaise with the Net Zero Delivery Body as well as the Select Committee. I will shortly be laying their first report on the Table in this House.

Emissions inventory

The 2021 emissions inventory showed that emissions had increased by 11% from 2020, the expected ‘bounce back’ after Covid. Nevertheless, emissions overall have decreased by 10% since 2015.

Having removed the biggest problem of the past, the diesel generators, Transport remains the biggest challenge to our carbon agenda and to air quality. But we are tackling the issue in various ways and we will be seeing improvements as we progress with EV charging and alternative fuels, all of which are being actively discussed with stakeholders.

Net Zero Delivery Body

The Net zero Delivery Body with the Deputy Chief Minister as Chair, has met three times since the end of the last financial year. Its aim is to accelerate climate action across the public sector and to facilitate collaboration and information sharing.

This approach has already delivered the EV charging infrastructure strategy as well as a renewable energy strategy.

One of the areas in which work has really accelerated over the last few years is in the delivery of environmental education. Members of the NZDB were able to visit schools during World Environment Day to get a flavour of what goes on there in creating understanding and preparing our young people to be active environmental citizens.

This work has been further complemented by the roll-out of Carbon Literacy training to teachers and support staff across 5 schools, with plans to extend it to all schools.

Carbon Literacy is an understanding of the carbon costs and impacts of everyday activities and critically, the ability and motivation to reduce emissions on an individual, community and organisational basis. This type of understanding among all citizens is vital if we are to drive forward the climate agenda in a manner thatis inclusive and effective, whilstlooking after our pockets and I look forward to commencing the roll-out of Carbon Literacy training across the whole ofthe public sector this autumn.

Five schools across Gibraltar re-designed a parking space near their school into a vibrant and bio diverse space. The Park 2 Park project involved collaboration with architects, engineers, contractors and gardening companies, Government departments and authorities all working to create these marvellous spaces (private sector support has been received from Gamma Architects, Sustainabuild, AMA Services, GJBS, Greenarc and Eden Botanics). The parks have been widely welcomed by the community and discussions are currently being had to see whether any of them could be made permanent features.

Renewables

Efforts to increase the percentage of energy produced from renewable sources continue with new solar projects such as Engineer Lane car park, mid harbours and St Joseph’s school having come online in the last year. My colleague the Minister for Utilities will provide more information on energy in her speech.

Solar remains the most realistic option in Gibraltar. New sites for installations have been identified and a call to Industry to arrive at a list of approved suppliers will issue shortly. Separately,the Departmentis considering the possibility ofwind power in limited sites where there will not be a negative environmental impact

Electric Vehicles

The roll-out of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure is a crucial step toward promoting sustainable transportation and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. EV points are now installed in sites across Gibraltar, and more are in process. We will be seeing significant progress here as the Ministry is working with GEA to install more charging stations. By encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles, we aim to reduce air pollution and direct dependence on fossil fuels.

Everyone agrees that we need better and better air quality in order for us, and in particular our children and the elderly to breathe. Poor air quality has been proven to cause long term health effects including death. Having cleaned up power generation we all know that the challenge to tackle air quality in our streets is to reduce emissions from vehicles.

And so we are encouraging electrification, alternative and public transport and will first tackle the heaviest polluters – such the older heavy goods vehicles. In view of this, and of its now clear wider social implications, the measure announced yesterday by the Chief Minister, conceived in absolute good faith, will not, I repeat, will not be implemented. The measure is not coming back. We will find different ways of tackling air quality, pulling together as a community and not letting the real benefits to health be clouded or overshadowed by measures that will prejudice our citizens, especially the less well off. No way, Madam Speaker.

Madam Speaker, the change is here. Hybrid vehicles proved by far to be the most popular cars registered last year. There were 29 diesel, 19 electric, 100 petrol and 421 hybrid vehicles registered in 2023, that is 74% were hybrid. Adding electric cars that becomes over 77%. That is tremendous progress, which also means considerably less pollution in our streets already. We are currently assessing the Government’s own fleet to determine reduction and electrification wherever possible.

I have met with the fuel suppliers and we are working very well together with the aim to both provide EV charging points and introduce less-polluting fuels. We have a challenge ahead in achieving the electrification of Gibraltar’s fleet, and I am certain that we will succeed.

25 Year Environment Plan

Madam Speaker, the 25 Year Environment Plan is being published as a consultation document on the Government website this month. This live document has been drafted by the Department’s committed and forward-thinking Technical Officers and will serve to further cement the fundamental pillars of environmental protection, green governance and sustainable living into our community. It further establishes the Green Gibraltar concept that has been central to Government thinking, especially since our 2019 Manifesto. Citizens and organisations are being given time to review the document and send any comments or feedback to the Department of the Environment. It is important that we factor the views of the public in this document whilst maintaining our steadfast aspirations to improve the environmentfor all. Feedback can be provided by contacting the Department on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. I would kindly ask the public to use as the the reference or subject “25 year plan” and we very much look forward to receiving your views.

Tovey Cottage

The team attheDepartment’sFieldCentre atToveyCottage, composed ofNatureReserve officials, Wildlife wardens, expert raptor handlers and volunteers continues to provide an amazing opportunity for outdoor learning. Over 12 schools have visited this year, amounting to over 600 children. Getting children to connect with nature, providing out of classroom live experiences and understanding the importance ofthe conservation work we do is a huge part of creating awareness and I thank the team for their hard work and commitment.

The team continues to spearhead wildlife restoration programmes from its unique setting in the Upper Rock. This year, they have continued to breed Barbary Partridges for release and are presently also focusing their efforts on Little Owls and the majestic Bonelli’s Eagle which will hopefully grace our skies in the not too distant future. The potential for continued improvement at the Tovey Cottage Field Centre is immense and I intend to capitalize on this.

COP 28

In December of last year I was honuored to attend the COP 28 conference in Dubai as part of the UK delegation together with representatives of other Overseas Territories. The UKOTs in their entirety are the custodians of over 90% of the UK’s biodiversity and stewards of the fifth largest marine estate on the planet, and therefore our collective efforts in respect of environmental conservation and climate resilience are to put it mildly, significant.

The Gibraltar team attended a number of important sessions, meetings and briefings and signed up to the Waste to Zero initiative on the decarbonisation of waste. I was humbled but proud to be selected to a special event as one of 50 so-called ‘global environment leaders’. Our lobbying during the event and now post-COP is focused on trying to overcome the challenges we face as small territories in accessing climate finance and in ensuring greater engagement with the UK negotiating team ahead of the next COP.

Waste Management

Madam Speaker, despite ongoing delays in the administration of some Transfrontier Shipment licences as a result of Brexit, the export of municipal waste and recycling has continued. But, changes in EU legislation and the possibility of an NNO mean that we must develop how we manage and reduce our waste. A call for expressions of interest to provide a waste management facility with the option of full local self-sufficiency and resilience will be published this week. This will be designed to ensure maximum separation of recyclates and will also have to provide a waste treatment option to increase our resilience in this area. Organic waste will soon have to be collected separately from other municipal waste, as is occurring throughout Europe and we will see the roll out of additional brown bins for this.

The biggest difficulty at the moment is in dealing with construction rubble as administrative problems with exportation remain unresolved. However, the situation is under control as the Coaling Island reclamation site has capacity for the near future.

New legislation to regulate recycling has also now been enacted. This requires all commercial entities to recycle their waste appropriately andwill undoubtedly resultin an increase in our overall recycling levels.

The Department is supporting the EcoPark with its appeal through which they are collecting clothing, houseware, small items, linen and toys and exporting to Senegal where it is distributed to those in extreme poverty.

Waste electrical and electronic equipment that is identified by the Ecopark as being reusable is being repaired as needed and given a new lease oflife by being donated either locally where needed or abroad.

Cleansing

Extra Services have been rolled out by way of cleaning of internal communal areas, and “el turno” has now been applied to ten more residential areas.

These are:

Knight’s Court

Anderson House

MacFarlane House,

Tankerville,

Willis’s House,

Genoa House,

Shamrock House,

New Police Barracks,

Seaview House

Mc Millan.

Some of many initiatives in this area include:

Extra power hosing and rotor washing of public areas including housing estates through the summer months;

and a new purpose built refuse cubicle in GovernorsParade, one of several measures to help reduce the impact of refuse on Main Street.

Children friendly novelty recycling bins have also been introduced in our playgrounds, to promote and encourage recycling within the younger generation.

The four remaining automated toilets, will shortly be repaired it is our intention to soon also do a major refurbishment at the Europa Point Public Toilet.

A new dog park was opened in October at the end of Eastern Beach Road bringing much joy to our four legged friends and owners.

Our litter wardens continue in their determination to keep Gibraltar clean. Two wardens regularly patrol our streets and review camera footage from our litter camera network. Since the first of January 2024, they have issued 52 fines totalling £18,250.

Environmental Health

Madam Speaker, the Environmental Agency (EA) continues to advise me in their various areas of expertise (nuisance, environmental protection,waste regulation,COMAH,food hygiene and safety, pest control, water quality amongst others). They have also been involved in the review of various pieces of legislation in areas of environmental health, littering, waste, entertainment licensing and food hygiene.

The Agency responded to 1908 complaints in 2023, and 528 complaints this year so far. They operate an afterhours service which saw Environmental Health Officers and the pest control team engage in 225 call outs in 2023 and at the time of writing 99 call outs so far in 2024.

Abatement notices and prosecutions

Most complaints received by the Agency are regarding nuisances, food safety, pests and housing conditions. The Agency served 47 abatement notices in 2023. Thus far, in 2024 the EA has served 4 abatement notices.

Some of these cases have led to Court summonses leading to successful prosecutions, with fines totalling £10,060 in 2023 and £15,760 so far in 2024, mainly for food hygiene offences and non compliance with abatement notices.

The following judgments have recently been made in the Magistrates Court: 2023:

- £560 fine for several food hygiene offences

- £9000 fine for several food hygiene offences

- £500 fine for non-compliance of an abatement notice

- Conditional discharge following non-compliance of an abatement notice 2024:

- £500 fine for a food hygiene offence

- £4000 fine for several food hygiene offences

- £3160 fine for several food hygiene offences

- £3000 fine for several food hygiene offences

- £4500 fine for several food hygiene offences

- £600 fine for non-compliance of abatement notice

- The issue of two nuisance orders against a landlord obliging him to carry out repairs Air Quality

The most recentfully ratified year of data (2023)from the GibraltarAirQuality monitoring network shows continued compliance with the current Limit Values, something that was simply unachievable before 2012. There has been significant long-term improvement in key pollutants (NO2 and particulate matter), and the trend continues. This was one of our biggest challenges on coming into Government, and he have achieved what seemed impossible. We will continue to focus on understanding and reducing emissions from traffic and shipping to further improve our performance.

AQ Network

With continuous improvements, Gibraltar’s network now reports measurements for PM10 and PM2.5 at both Rosia Road and Bleak House. This represents an increase in PM monitoring – providing data on both fine and coarse fractions of particulate matter at both roadside and background locations for the first time.

Over the last few years, the fixed monitoring network has been supplemented with indicative monitoring in potential hotspots. These technologies have been used to investigate potential pollution issues and have added to the overall understanding of air quality in Gibraltar. AQ Mesh pods

Gibraltar now has five operational AQ mesh pods. The pods’ mobility allows them to be moved to locations near identified emission sources such as power generation, major traffic routes and industry which are near dense residential areas.

Witham’s Road relocation

The Witham’s air monitoring station served its purpose once power generating operations in the south district ceased and has now been relocated to Devil’s Tower Road. The station began recording data in October 2023 and will continue to monitor for NOx (NOx, NO2 and NO) with room to expand the pollutants measured for such as PM 2.5 and PM 10.

Pest Control

Pest Control is a major area of work for the EA and their pest control team investigates complaints relating to pests and carries outtreatments with the latest pesticides and techniques to controlthe number of pests across all Governmentland and property. The EA carry out main sewers and utility manhole treatments throughout the year including in Governmental residential estates and our City Centre.

Brexit

The EA continues to work closely with the Department of the Environment and the office of Civil Contingency on issues such as contingency planning on food imports and exports of waste in the event of NNO.

Dog Fouling

The EA together with the Department of the Environment’s Environmental Protection and Research Unit (EPRU) has been increasing efforts to tackle dog fouling and targeting dog owners who do not have their dogs licensed or registered. In 2023,the EAcollected 171 DNA samples with

13 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) issued. So far in 2024, 106 DNA samples have been collected with 12 FPNs issued to offenders.

In 2023, 64 ‘registration patrols’ were carried out, which resulted in 32 FPNs being issued for no registration or licence. Thus far, in 2024 checks on dogs have resulted in 8 such FPNs. These patrols give the officers the opportunity to catch owners who are not complying and oblige them to regularise their position, thus ensuring that their DNA profile is registered and improving the effectiveness of DNA sampling.

On occasion the EAhas to issues summonses to the Magistrate’sCourtfor non-payment of an FPN. This has results in a total of £1700 so far in fines issued in 2024.

The breakdown is as follows:

£300 fine for non-payment of an FPN

£300 fine for non-payment of an FPN

£300 fine for non-payment of an FPN

£250 fine for non-payment of an FPN

£550 fine for non-payment of an FPN

COMAH

The EA is the competent authority for Control of Major Accident Hazards (COMAH) and recently hosted two Health and Safety Executive (HSE) inspectors to carry out an electrical control and cyber security inspection as part ofthe bi-annual inspection regime ofthe LNG plant. Later this year the plant will undergo a human factors inspection.

In November 2023, the EA in conjunction with the Office of Civil Contingencies and with the HSE, held the second LNG live exercise with all emergency responders and stakeholders taking part.

Water Quality

The EA continues to monitor the quality of our bathing water where standards have been consistent since improving markedly after 2011. Five of our bathing waters continue to be classed as “Excellent” with Western Beach maintaining the “Good” classification rather than “Sufficient” as it was in 2019.

Gibraltar goes beyond the legal requirements (even by those set by the EU) for sampling of bathing waters and arrangements are in place to increase sampling further during the bathing season.

The EA also carries out the task of sampling Gibraltar’s potable water supply network. Samples at different points ofthe network are taken throughout Gibraltar monthly as per the requirements of the Public Health (Potable Water) Rules 1994. The EA have been engaging with the GLO to revise and update this piece of legislation and work in this area is ongoing.

The purpose of sampling is to provide information on the organoleptic and microbiological quality of the water supplied, and potentially detect any points of contamination in the network. Sampling also occursprior to distributionwhereby theAgency ensures that“audit samples” are taken directly after treatment and analysed for a range of parameters, thus assessing the effectiveness of the water treatment process. In addition, the EA monitors the quality of water supplied to ships at the Port, licencing and monitoring the companies providing this vital resource to the marine sector.

REPPIR

My Ministry continues to work closely with the Office of Contingencies, Ministry of Defence and other key partners in the emergency preparedness, resilience and response of a radiation emergency involving nuclear powered warships (NPW).

As the Minister responsible for the Radiation (Emergency Preparedness and Public Information) Regulations 2004, I chair the Radiation Response Committee as well as the Strategic Coordination Group (SCG) during the MOD’s Defence Nuclear Safety Regulator’s multi-agency live exercise which aims to demonstrate the MOD Operator’s Emergency Plan and the Gibraltar Radiation Emergency Response Plan for dealing with an Off Site Nuclear Emergency at the Gibraltar Operational Berth. Ex ROCKY PIGEON, the tri-ennial exercise, was last conducted in late 2022 and the Regulators confirmed Gibraltar’s robust emergency arrangements and very effective response overall. Work now continues for the next test live exercise which is scheduled to take place next year.

Beaches and Lifeguards

Winter and spring storms once again caused damage around the Rock’s coastline but our beaches were once again ready for the summer thanks to the great efforts of the Department of the Environment, Technical Services and contractors.

There are still some issues with accumulation of Ragulopterix the invasive Japanese seaweed being washed ashore at Western Beach from where hundreds of tonnes of seaweed have been removed. This is a problem that is being experienced around the region, with the species now having been detected in Italian waters and so is continuing its spread across the Mediterranean. This has prevented the final rock removal and profiling works atthis beach from being completed in time for the start of the Official Bathing Season.

A comprehensive refurbishment programme has been carried out at Little Bay. The concrete tables have been replacedwith 8 new added making 90. The entire seating area along allthe differenttiers ofthe lido beach has also been refurbished. The edgings have been ‘squared off’ and a newimproved render applied to the seating and back surfaces.

At Camp Bay, the construction of a new water gutter around the small pool edge, like the one constructed around the large pool last year, has been carried out. This resolves the problem of ponding (accumulation of stagnant water) which used to occur in areas of flooring around the pool, potentially becoming a bacterial focal point.

Camp BayKeys Promenade pier which had been undermined by wave action and storm damage has been restored by the Technical Services Department, with a new rock revetment constructed around it. New marine grade stainless steel stairs have been placed providing sea access. The main Camp Bay pier has had a new surface laid replacing the previous one damaged also by winter storms.

At Catalan Bay the wooden walkway, giving access from the car park to the beach and the village, has seen a complete overhaul. Most of the wooden flooring, banisters, and more importantly, the supporting structures severely affected by weather deterioration and rot have been replaced. At Sandy Bay, the railings along the stairs leading down to the beach from the road at the northern end of the beach have been replaced.

Further details of the preparatory work at our beaches will be included in the published version of this speech.

The usual yearly remedial works have also carried out at all beaches and include rendering and painting of flooring, walls, seating areas, stairs public accesses, etc., replacement of toilet furniture and fixtures and retiling wherever necessary.

Camp Bay

The areas of flooring around the small pool where ponding (accumulation of stagnant water) occurs is being resolved by the construction of a new water gutter around the pool edge which hopefully help overspills from the pool to be drained away more efficiently.

The pool motors that run the filtration and natural chlorination systems of the pools have been replaced, as these had exceeded their expected active lifespan and no longer functioned the required levels.

The entire metallic balustrade along the Keys Promenade pier, at the southern end of the beach, and the main central pier have been replaced in its entirety.

Erection of the Beach Accessibility Service pergola.

The setting up of the Jelly Fish Net enclosure will be ensued shortly.

The usual yearly remedial works will also be carried out; rendering and painting of flooring, walls, seating areas, stairs public accesses, etc. Replacement of toilet furniture, fixtures and retiling wherever necessary. Repairs and/or replacements of beach facility doors (external and internal). Repairs and painting of railings and balustrades.

Little Bay

All the concrete tables have been replaced with new improved units.

The setting up of the Jelly Fish Net enclosure will be ensued shortly.

Refurbishment of all seating areas.

The usual yearly remedial works will also be carried out; rendering and painting of flooring, walls, seating areas, stairs public accesses, etc. Replacement of toilet furniture, fixtures and retiling wherever necessary. Repairs and/or replacements of beach facility doors (external and internal). Repairs and painting of railings and balustrades. Repairs and/or replacing of concrete tables.

Western Beach

Extensive seaweed removal from the beach shoreline from the end of march to date.

Yearly removal of all accumulated seaweed within the runway sea inlet running adjacent to the beach car park.

Repairs and maintenance of all wooden structures composing the Beach Facilities on site, as well as the replacing of toilet furniture and fixtures wherever necessary.

Releveling of the beach where required.

Laying/realigning of concrete walkways providing access to the beach and the Beach Accessibility Service Unit.

Erection of the Beach Accessibility Service pergola.

Repairs and treatment of wooden beach umbrella stores.

Repairs and painting of railings and balustrades.

Catalan Bay

Complete overhaul of the wooden walkway structure providing access from the car park to the beach and village.

Releveling of the beach and shifting of sand where required.

Painting of the entire beach wall and balustrades .

Laying/realigning of concrete walkways providing access to the beach and the Beach Accessibility Service Unit.

Erection of the Beach Accessibility Service pergola.

Erection of the Beach Accessibility Beach Tent for the exclusive use of blue badge beach users, immediately adjacent to the accessibility mat providing stable access to wheelchair users to the shoreline. This service was first introduced last summer.

Setting up of the Jelly Fish Net enclosure.

Repairs and treatment of wooden beach umbrella stores.

The usual yearly remedial works will also be carried out; rendering and painting of flooring, walls, seating areas, stairs public accesses, etc. Replacement of toilet furniture, fixtures and retiling wherever necessary. Repairs and/or replacements of beach facility doors (external and internal).

Sandy Bay

Releveling of the beach and shifting of sand where required.

Laying/realigning of concrete walkways providing access to the beach.

Repairs and treatment of wooden beach umbrella stores.

Setting up of the Jelly Fish Net enclosure.

Repairs and painting of railings and balustrades

Eastern Beach

Releveling of the beach and shifting of sand where required.

Painting of sections of beach wall not covered by the new storage units project and balustrades. Laying/realigning of concrete walkways providing access to the beach and the Beach Accessibility Service Unit.

Erection of the Beach Accessibility Service pergola.

Erection of the Beach Accessibility Beach Tent for the exclusive use of blue badge beach users, immediately adjacent to the accessibility mat providing stable access to wheelchair users to the shoreline.

Setting up of the Jelly Fish Net enclosure at the northern side of the beach. The setting up of the Jelly Fish Net enclosure on southern side of the beach will be ensued shortly Repairs and treatment of wooden beach umbrella stores.

The usual yearly remedial works will also be carried out; rendering and painting of flooring, walls, seating areas, stairs public accesses, etc. Replacement of toilet furniture, fixtures and retiling wherever necessary.

Repairs and/or replacements of beach facility doors (external and internal).

Beach Service/Lifeguards

Improvements to the Lifeguard service have been noticeable, thanks to an increased and rigorous training programme and improved supervision.

The comprehensive year-round training programme now starts in September, immediately after the closure of the official Bathing Season, so as to encourage and prepare potential candidates better.

Cemeteries

Improvements at the North Front Cemetery continue. Last year saw some critical infrastructure improvements, including the refurbishment of the public toilets.

The Digitisation of records including vaults and graves is one area on which my team, together with Digital Services, is currently working. Beautifying the North Front Cemetery is also on my agenda. This year will see the commencement of beautification works on the forecourt. In addition, there are planned changes to the management of green spaces within the cemetery including the planting of more trees and hedges to help ensure that this sacred place maintains its air of serenity. Improvements to our other cemeteries are also on the cards with improved support and maintenance to both Witham's and Trafalgar Cemetery.

In 2024, up to the 30th May, we have had the internment of 109 deceased, approximately 10 transfers of remains, and approximately 20 cleaning of vaults to accommodate incoming burials as needed. The work ofthe team atthe Cemetery can never be understated Madam Speaker, and itis not a job which many can do.

Green areas

Commonwealth and Campion Parks remain a delight. As always, I remain committed to planting trees and creating more green open spaces for the public. This is surprisingly difficult, given the location of underground services in many areas where we would like to plant trees. Despite this, there were 204 trees planted in 2023 and we will soon see new greenery popping up in the most unexpected of places!

The last year has seen new planted areas being created along the Glacis Road, adjacent to the bicycle lane and the intersections around Waterport Fountain have been beautified with new planters. The last year has also seen the completion ofthe extended Eastern Beach promenade and the Eastern Beach Dog Park, both of which incorporate new green areas.

Extensive horticultural works been undertaken at The Mount and these will continue over the foreseeable future, enhancing this prominent landmark.

Green initiatives incentivizing tree planting and the greening of urban areas, are being reviewed and proposed. These will help filter air pollutants, absorb carbon dioxide and provide natural shade and respite in areas of pedestrian transit. We all know the benefits to physical and mental health and how urban biodiversity improves by providing food and habitatfor pollinators. We areworking together with a revitalized Gibraltar Horticultural Society and other NGOs on these projects.

The removal of invasive plant species to provide habitat for native plants will continue. ‘Rewilded’ areas such as at Nun’s Well are proving the success of returning sites to Nature. My friend and

fellow botanist Leslie Linares of GONHS Botanical Section tells me that the site, formerly waste ground used by lorries, now holds over 50 species of plants, many of them rare. The work that we do in protecting urban wildlife has not gone unnoticed. UK Environmental Campaigner Hannah Bourne-Taylor has used Gibraltar as an example of how protection can work and go hand in hand with construction. Gibraltar’s decades-old policy of providing nest sites for swifts, which dates from the time of the first GSLP Government, has ensured a healthy population of both of our urban swift species, despite extensive refurbishment and construction. Hannah’s efforts to introduce similar policies in England, where the swift is threatened with extinction, have so far failed, and I have been working with her, and will continue to work with her, in explaining the success of our world-leading policy to UK Ministers.

Botanic Gardens

The Gibraltar Botanic Gardens continue with their core objectives of maintaining and beautifying the grounds, educating the public and researching the ecology, evolution and conservation of plants and animals, including Gibraltar’s endemic plants.

Improvements to the gardens’ aesthetics are ongoing and the very hard and enthusiastic work of the grounds staffis clear to see. Mostimportantly,theAlameda’s new bespoke education area -the Alameda Kusuma Education Zone - will be inaugurated this month. This has been fully funded with the contributions of many generous donors and without any Governmentfunds whatsoever, and is a large and exciting new facility at which to educate the public and especially children. It is already being used by visiting groups including schools.

Marine protection and monitoring

Madam Speaker, the presence of our Environmental Protection Officers at sea, matters. It improves the protection of our marine resources and challenges those who do not respect our laws. I am pleased to say that in the last year we have managed to secure a new vessel for the Department's Environmental Protection and Research Unit, aptly named Osprey, a species of fish eagle that once nested on our eastern cliffs and still occurs on migration and in winter. This has made a significant difference to our deployment capabilities, and to how we are viewed at sea. From pollution monitoring to wildlife rescue and marine enforcement,the section is now better equipped to deal with the varied environmental scenarios that can quickly develop at sea, and also on land.

Gibraltar is now part ofthe UK’s Global Ocean Wildlife Analysis Network (GOWAN) for improving our understanding of the marine environment. This is a UK Blue Belt Programme funded project which has provided a full set of Baited Remote Underwater Video Systems (BRUVS) for a number of UK Overseas Territories (UKOTs), including Gibraltar.

The BRUVS are a camera system which is a non-intrusive, for capturing information on marine species and habitats. Specific monitoring reports and annual reports will be submitted to the Department at no cost, as this also forms part of the UK Government’s Blue Belt Programme funding regime.

The Department of the Environment recently undertook training in use of the BRUVs and video analysis and uploads. This monitoring protocol has been included into the Marine Monitoring Programme.

UK Government Darwin Funding

The Department of the Environment continues to be a project partner with the University of Gibraltar. The Department has assisted the University in carrying out a UK Darwin-funded project which is a feasibility study for the restoration of Oyster beds in our waters; a conservation project that we kickstarted in 2016. Another worthwhile project in which the Department has been involved is in an ecological assessment of Windmill Hill Flats. This area is a vital component of the Gibraltar Nature Reserve and the project aims to assess the state of key biodiversity elements, pressures affecting them and evaluate the prospect of bringing back lost species. The project is led by my old friend Dr Julia Fa, and it has been wonderful to once again work with this extremely well regarded Gibraltarian scientist.

Madam speaker, the Nautilus Project has also been successful in obtaining funding from the Darwin Programme for a Seagrass Restoration project; another restoration initiative which the Department of the Environment has been promulgating for some time with initial trials carried out in 2015 together with the University of Algarve. Once again, I am certain that the collaboration between the Department and the Nautilus Project will ensure that this new project is a success for the benefit of Gibraltar's coastal biodiversity.

NGOs

The highly exemplary marine monitoring, research and education work carried out by Nautilus must be highlighted and praised. Their tentacles continue to grab the attention of many within Gibraltar especially the younger generation, and the research work is gaining recognition internationally.

I will at this juncture also thank the two other environmental NGOs for their excellent work. GONHS continues to monitor migration and survey habitats, performing high quality scientific work as well as promoting awareness. The Environmental Safety Group (ESG) continues its valuable contribution to awareness and environmental governance, notleastin its annual Clean up the World event.

Gibraltar National Park

The innovative concept ofthe Gibraltar National Park goes from strength to strength and many will have seen the new branding displayed on our electric fleet and the staff uniforms ofthe constituent bodies. The National ParkCo-ordinating Board has continued to meet, with ideas shared on how all the different entities and sites that make up the National Park can unite and improve. A new website will be launched and this will help communicate the wide array of assets that we are lucky to have and market as the Gibraltar National Park. This will not only give a different dimension to our sites but also improve what Gibraltar has to offer for the modern traveller.

Gibraltar Nature Reserve

Madam Speaker,

Visitors continue to marvel at the natural beauty of our Rock and its offerings, so it should come as no surprise to this House that visitor numbers to the Upper Rock component of the Gibraltar Nature Reserve have increased by 27% from the 2022/23 financial year.

I predicted last year that further system enhancements would be able to increase revenue by a further £1 million in the 2023/24 financial year. I can now confirm thatthe actual increase has been a staggering £3.06 million. This equates to an almost 45% increase in revenue from the previous financial year. Figures for the months of April and May suggest that we will see a further increase of £1.5 million in the 2024/25 financial year, and I am aiming to achieve at least double that.

But we must remember that with increased tourism comes a greater need to become more environmentally conscious orwe risk losing the essence ofwhat visitors come to enjoy.Diversifying the experiences we have to offer within the Upper Rock, and indeed around Gibraltar, forms one of the cornerstones of our sustainability strategy for the future.

In achieving this, my Ministry is working extremely closely with that of my friend the Minister for Tourism and great progress is being made. We remain hopefulthat working together with Industry we will be able to ensure that the Upper Rock, indeed the whole Gibraltar Experience, continues to improve and is not choked by its own success.

To this end we have for example recently introduced the Alternative Tour, promoting the many sites in Gibraltar outside the Upper Rock.

We need to provide more and better options and one of those is Gibraltar's World War II tunnels. A testament to the Rock's strategic significance during the conflict, this site is undergoing a remarkable transformation to offer an immersive and enlightening world-class experience for visitors, totally done through private investment. The tunnels are being revitalized as we speak to include a new gift shop, a working bar, new exhibits and a conference centre with catering facilities. Plans are also underway to create a new breath-taking artery into theReserve via the lowerCharles V Wall steps and Devil’s Gap Battery. This site will also see a transformation with the creation of a newticket office and interpretation centre. Additional Facilities Will also be available that will favour the more adventurous traveller who decides to walk up theRock. This will also be achieved through private investment, resulting in sustainable savings once again.

And we will shortly be able to announce another major initiative that will at long last see our Moorish Castle restored.

The Upper Rock is a tourist destination, an area for our recreation, and also, we must not forget, a nature reserve. It is thanks to our intimate knowledge of habitats and the requirements of species that allows the Department of Environment to provide both a tourist product for our colleagues in the Tourist Ministry to promote and market, and a refuge for wildlife. This tight partnership between our departments is unique and most effective. And so we have seen the populations of Barbary partridges, rabbits and red foxes flourish, ravens re-colonise, sparrowhawks winter and booted eagles summer, atthe same time that human visitor numbers increase. This is no mean feat and not everyone can do it. We can because we know exactly what we are doing and how to do it.

Madam speaker, work on simpler things that make a difference such as improving the condition of trails and signage in the Upper Rock along with other parts of the Nature Reserve have continued. Mediterranean Steps stands out, as usual, with works carried out in the Spring making a significant difference. These were completed just in time for the annual Mediterranean Steps Challenge and I mustthank the contractors and our Nature Reserve Management Team for their work. In addition, we have recently installed signs to mark our National Trails Network. This project is ongoing and we expect to open up additional trails, such as the Devil’s Tooth Trail, soon. We want people to get back to Nature. Allowing the public to enjoy areas of natural beauty that are tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the town enhances our appreciation of the natural world and helps instil the need to protect it.

Aside from improving trails, we continue to maintain and create new picnic areas in the reserve. The latest of which is situated just below the Retreat Centre on Windmill Hill Road.

Yellow legged gulls

The population oftheYellow-legged Gull in Gibraltar needs to be controlled because the birds have an ecological impact on habitats and other species, cause nuisance to the public when nesting in the urban zone, can be a public health problem and, most importantly, they constitute a risk for aircraft. The trend of Yellow-legged Gulls in Gibraltar continues to be one of significant decline, as evidenced by surveys. The Avian Control Unit thus continues to do excellent work, providing an excellent service to the public. Control of pigeons and feral chickens is also ongoing wherever these cause public health and nuisance problems.

Raptors

The Bird of Prey Unit manned jointly by the Environment Department and GONHS continues its excellent work in rescue, rehabilitation, release and tracking ofinjured and exhausted birds of prey, with spring this year being particularly busy. They do excellent conservation work and are also very involved in education on migrating birds of prey and their preservation. This includes a good social media presence, which helps to highlight Gibraltar’s conservation efforts locally and internationally.

Macaques

Macaque management continues to maintain a stable population size of around 200 animals. Laparoscopic sterilisation has keptbirthsdown sufficiently to maintainsocial structure and yet stop a population explosion like we had in the 1990s.

Our continued investment in ponds and supplementary feeding coupled with a macaque team that responds rapidly to any incursions has resulted in the macaques staying within the boundaries of the Nature Reserve – except when one in particular decided to travel north! Once again the expertise of our team, led by vet Mark Pizarro, proved its worth. Gibraltar continues to be proud to have the only wild free ranging non-human primates in Europe, now well managed, and the tourism that it attracts.

Madam Speaker,

When I became Minister for the Environment in 2011, the gulls and the macaques were rampant and the Barbary partridge on the verge of local extinction. All three of these situations have been completely reversed.

I can also report,thanks to the observations of volunteers from GONHS,thatthis year we have had seven pairs of Peregrine falcon holding territory, which have raised a total of 10 young, six pairs of kestrels raising a minimum if 13 young, as well as four pairs of Little Owl, a pair of Eagle Owls and a pair of ravens raising four young, ravens having recolonised the Rock last year following an absence of over four decades.

Sadly, Madam Speaker, all is not rosy and we have had an unacceptable number of road kills this year. This has included foxes, cats, and an otter. The latter is quite incredible. We were aware of

an otter in the Port area for over a year, but the one killed was a different, young one, possibly a sign of attempted colonisation of our waters. As a result of these events I have brought a Bill to Parliament in relation to the need to report road kill of these species. Drivers have to be vigilant. As our wildlife flourishes thanks largely to our environmental policies, we have to be aware that we are not the only species using our roads.

UK Overseas Territories’ Environment Council

Madam Speaker, the Department of Environment supports my work as Chair of the Environment Ministers’ Council of the UK Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies. The Council meets virtually at least twice a year. It serves to exchange experience and expertise as well as to coordinate the territories’ positions on matters to be taken up with the Government of the United Kingdom.

While on the subject of international representation, it might interest this House to know that as a founder member of the Global Council for Political Renewal, and as First Vice-Chair of its Council for Environment and Equitable Development, I was pleased to recently chair a meeting of the Council that dealt with precisely that subject.

I was also honoured to represent the Chief Minister at Gibraltar Day in London just days after the General Election, and address the dignitaries there on behalf of Gibraltar.

Morocco

Madam Speaker, for the first time ever, Gibraltar has a Minister with specific responsibility for developing relations with the Kingdom of Morocco, and how proud I am to have this opportunity. Morocco has always held a special place in my heart, having regularly visited in my childhood and having enjoyed many hours in environmental research there.

Those of us who are old enough to remember will recall, gratefully, the invaluable support that Morocco provided during the closed frontier years, particularly the workforce who assisted and filled the void in craftsmanship in Gibraltar on the closure of the frontier and the withdrawal of the Spanish workforce.

I have been establishing links with entities in Morocco, directly and through other players such as the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association, RifCom, Taourarte Association, and Maroc Atlas. Her Worship the Mayor has signed a Memorandum of Understanding andCo-operation with the Mayor of Tangier, and we have had a visit from Moroccan NGOs. I will be travelling to Morocco in the autumn to further contacts and discussions with a view to promoting our links and developing new ones.

Areas that I intend to work on include developing Maritime and Air Links, encouraging and promoting increased travel in both directions between our countries, and exploring Educational links and exchanges at school and university levels, including research opportunities. At the same time I have made it a point to engage closely with my friends in the Gibraltarian MoroccanCommunity. I have held several clinics in recent months andwill continue to do so, acting as a conduit to other colleagues, and I will assist members of the community in any way that I can.

Closer to home, My South District Constituency

I have the privilege too of being the constituency MP for the South District. This offers me an opportunity for on the ground engagement, listening to concerns, suggestions and solutions from residents in the area and to discuss matters of interest to them. I have held two “Town Hall” type meetings where some important issues have been raised. Residents’ concerns were listened to with some of the points resolved, others ongoing and matters relating to traffic to form part of a holistic traffic plan we are developing for the area. These meetings provide an open forum where the voice of the citizen is heard and can freely contribute to decisions that may have an impact on their lives. It offers a link between the citizen and Government bodies, working together for the benefit of the area.

This is proving to be a very effective way for all of us in Government to keep in touch with the people, and to channel issues of concern to the appropriate colleague. Itis making a real difference. A dedicated email, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. is available twenty-four-seven for South District Constituents to express their concerns.

Heritage

Madam Speaker, I would like to now focus on Heritage.

Archaeological monitoring, restoration, heritage assessments, and technical advice are consistently being done and further improved. The Heritage and Antiquities Advisory Council continues to thrive, providing me with valuable guidance on all heritage-related matters, particularly in the issuing of heritage licences.

Enhancements to the Heritage and Antiquities Act are evident in the recent addition of our first private property to Schedule 2: the main and northern façade of the former Central Police Station at Irish Town. This showcases our continuous efforts in bolstering protection, sensitive urban renewal, legislation, and policy. Our strong collaboration with private property owners has played a crucial role in achieving this milestone, and we are committed to further building systems and gather data to safeguard additional private properties.

In April last year we declared Gibraltar’s first Archaeological Site outside the Gorham’s complex in Arengo’s Gardens.

Our published Heritage Vision has transitioned into a policy document, which commits us to carrying out its recommendations during the life of this Parliament.

The distribution of interpretation panels across Gibraltar continues to yield positive results. We have plans to install additional panels that delve into the historical significance of various areas (including Europa Point, Landport, Waterport Gates, the Convent, Cathedral of Saint Mary the Crowned, Grand Battery, and the Upper Rock), all of which will serve to improve the visitor experience.

I am excited to announce a new heritage initiative. This is the placing of informative content about significant individuals from our history, spanning ancient times to the 20th Century. Through the installation of these "memorials," we aim not only to honour our shared past, but also to showcase the valuable contributions made by these individuals, encouraging local and foreign historians and once again providing further tourism products as a way of keeping Gibraltar current and exciting.

Madam Speaker, we have partnered with the Naval Museum of Madrid to reproduce the 17th CenturyCity of GibraltarModel,which is currently housed in the SpanishCapital. This meticulously crafted replica showcases the city and its fortifications as they stood prior to the devastating Great Siege. As a significant part of our history, it remains unseen by many Gibraltarians, and we aspire to exhibit it permanently in Gibraltar.

Collaborative efforts are ongoing, as the Ministry for Heritage, the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, and Alabaré (a UK based charity) have once again come together for the third year running to enhance our military assets. In May, they continued their work on Lord Airey’s Battery. I sincerely thank them for their work.

The American War Memorial has also been further improved and restored through another joint project with the American Battle Monuments Commission.

TheMinistry forHeritage is also collaboratingwith the former members oftheRoyal NavalReserve Unit, HMS Calpe to commemorate their valuable contribution to Gibraltar. The Ministry for Heritage Website, ( https://www.ministryforheritage.gi ) which was launched nearly three years ago, continues to be a formidable research tool. Itis constantly growing with the addition of new maps, information, reports, and policy documents.

We have introduced a new feature that allows users to take a virtual tour of Nuns’ Well directly from their devices (https://www.ministryforheritage.gi/virtual-tours). This virtual tour includes the second chamber and the landscaped areas above. More virtual tours are planned, in this way further enhancing the experience by offering new exciting opportunities for those with mobility issues.

Visitors will have the opportunity to learn aboutthe history ofthe well as they explore the site. This immersive experience goes beyond traditional photos or videos.

I encourage the public to visit our website to take advantage of this feature. By the end of the year, we will have a register of historic buildings, enabling both the public and professionals to access information on our historic properties, to include details on the architectural style, external and internal features, as well as the history of each building. This resource will empower heritage professionals, town planners, and applicants to make well informed decisions regarding building applications within the old town.

The Southport Gates restoration project was concluded last year, marking the firstinstance in over a century where such extensive efforts were undertaken on our city gates. The restoration project at the recently completed St Mary's Lower Primary School has also been completed, with its iconic facade now enhancing the overall streetscape, a wonderful demonstration of successfully blending traditional and modern elements.

Restoration efforts are ongoing at significantlocations like theConventfaçade, and the OuterWall of the Moorish Castle Complex along Castle Ramp.

We are set to undertake significant projects focused on heritage restoration throughout the duration ofthis parliamentary term. We are aiming to restore various historical sites, including the Tower of Homage, the 18th Century Prison within the Moorish Castle Complex, as well as other valuable assets like the Sikorski Memorial Propeller, Eastern Beach WWII bunker, and the

Southport Gates Sentry Guard Post. We will have new and innovative ways of funding and managing such projects – sustainable savings again.

The Ministry for Heritage, in collaboration with GJBS, has also completed the production of new gun carriages that will be positioned at Grand Battery which will showcase cannon from various historical periods.

As I have alluded to already, it is crucial, Madam Speaker, that we prioritize the preservation of our indigenous languages. We are dedicated not only to protecting them but also to actively encouraging their use. This will ensure that both Gibraltarians and visitors can experience the rich multilingual culture of Gibraltar.

In the coming months,the Ministry for Heritage has plans to increase the 'llanito' street name signs across Gibraltar.

Collaborative efforts with the UK are being made to expand the UNESCO convention of intangible heritage to include Gibraltar.

Madam Speaker, I wantto express my appreciation for the efforts of allthe organizations dedicated to promoting our languages, particularly (GFAMS), ‘Gibraltarians for a Multilingual Society’, who have forged a strong partnership with the Ministry for Heritage.

I trust that the community will rally behind these efforts to safeguard our languages, as it is in the best interest of all individuals to enhance their language proficiency.

Anyone who perceives it as a threat is disregarding our history, as well as the rich cultural legacy passed down by our ancestors. Oh, how I wish these thoughts would have been in our community when Genoese and Maltese were spoken in our streets. How wonderfully multi-lingual we would have been now!

Madam Speaker, an essential yet often overlooked aspect of the Ministry for Heritage's responsibilities involves conducting archaeological supervision via watching briefs. The Government Archaeologist consistently oversees various projects such as Orange Bastion, North Gorge, the Ex-Casino development, the former TOC-H, and Fortress House, working with developers and contractors to ensure nothing of value is lost.

The Ministry also works closely with other departments such as Town Planning, and the Departments of the Environment and Technical Services to ensure that all heritage sensitive projects are executed to the highest standards.

The Gibraltar National Museum

The Gibraltar National Museum continues to go from strength to strength. Last October I was pleased to open the Gibraltar Natural History Museum at Parson’s Lodge, the first time, since the museum opened in Bomb House Lane in 1930, that a new museum had been opened in Gibraltar. This was the first phase ofthe development of the Natural History Museum and there are plans for further developments.

A rewilding project to reintroduce Hermann’s Tortoises is one the activities of the new museum, in collaboration with Zurich University. In 2017, we hosted a Calpe Conference on the subject of rewilding and here is an example of ideas being followed through. The idea of reintroducing Hermann’s Tortoises to Gibraltar came up at that conference and the museum team have been in regular contact with one of the world experts in this field, at Zurich University, to get the programme up-and-running. Itis early days, not even a year yet, but we are all optimistic of success. The Natural History Museum has become the latest component in the strong educational programme which the museum carries out at all levels and which also includes the facility at the Gorham’s Cave Complex at Europa Advance. Part of the educational and outreach programme is the annual Open Day which saw over 700 visitors this year. It was wonderful to see so many children participating actively. I look forward to next year, the 24th year that the occasion of International Museums Day has been celebrated in this way.

The annual excavations at the Gorham’s Cave Complex start next Sunday and will continue until the end of August. I know that the museum team is excited about returning to the Neanderthals’ Grotto, a new site discovered last summer and which had been occupied by Neanderthals 100 thousand years ago. The material excavated last year was truly spectacular and Iwas able to see the fully restored antler of a red deer which is now on display at the museum.

This year’s CalpeConference takes place later this week on the subject of“Islands in the Sun”. One intriguing aspect that is emerging from the research being carried out in Gibraltar reveals the connection between Gibraltar and its surrounding hinterland and the offshore Atlantic islands (Azores, Madeira, Canaries). I have personal knowledge of this from my own research, both in the Canaries and on the unique Tertiary flora that I have seen and studied in the nearby hills around Algeciras. It is a testament, as the Neanderthals and many other species also were resilient to the climate of our area which survived the ravages of the ice ages.

Looking ahead, I can advance that next year the Calpe Conference will focus on the Second World War, appropriately on the 80th anniversary of the end of the War. And I can advance even further, such is the detailed planning that goes into these conferences, that the 2026 conference will be a major event highlighting the Neanderthals, as it will be the 100th anniversary ofthe discovery ofthe Gibraltar child’s skull at Devil’s Tower Rock Shelter.

I am also pleased to announce thatthe Museum is now planning to further develop and intensify its publication programme. So much original research has been carried out by the museum researchers in recent years that many aspects of Gibraltar’s rich history are having to be rewritten. It is difficult to keep pace with all the new discoveries and developments. So, we are to expect many of these chapters of our history, some already published in academic journals, to be made available to a wider audience. I know that many Gibraltarians are passionate about our rich history and they will certainly welcome the news. Itis also exciting that allthis material will become available to schools, to advance their studies programmes in history, geography and natural history.

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust

The close working relationship with the Gibraltar Heritage Trust continues. As ever, there is mutual support between the Trust and the Ministry on day-to-day work and projects. Small ad-hoc repair and projects such as the refurbishment of plaques etc have been achieved with input from GHT volunteers.

Witham’s Cemetery works are also continuing on the cottage and interpretation centre. We share with the Trust the belief that interest in Heritage and concern for its proper care and maintenance continues strong in the community with high expectations for its conservation.

The Gibraltar Garrison Library

The Gibraltar Garrison Library hit a milestone in August 2023 with the commencement of its 230th Anniversary, marked with a year-long period of commemorative events. As part of these events, the Library team organised a cello and piano recital by Michael Kevin Johns and Monica Belko, with funds raised going towards the Library for their book conservation project.

Not enough is said about the heritage aspects of paper conservation as attention is often drawn towards bricks and mortar, when books/paper are far more vulnerable to the passage of time. The Gibraltar Garrison Library is a good example of the relationship between the maintenance of a

heritage-listed building because this maintenance lies at the heart of the conservation of what in reality is an invaluable collection that speaks of the history and literature of Gibraltar. Akey part ofthis year therefore has been the establishment of a scanning studio for the digitisation of the newsprint archives held at the Library, and the creation of a repository, all very generously funded through a grant from the Kusuma Trust. Here we see how a digital output will assist in preserving the paper copies, which will be less handled once digitised. The Gibraltar newsprint will be made public via a dedicated website, so that all this Gibraltar content will be available globally, with news on Gibraltar reaching all corners of the world.

Madam Speaker, the structural and systematic enhancements implemented by this Governemt have enabled heritage matters to be at the forefront of Government policy. The enthusiasm and dedication are evident, as is the fact that we are the sole political assemblage in Gibraltar that listens, and has a clear vision and the commitment to safeguard all facets of our heritage, whether tangible or intangible.

TRAFFIC AND TRANSPORT

Sustainable Traffic and Transport

Madam Speaker, in October I was given responsibility for Traffic and Transport. I have come to find it both fascinating and challenging, and I am relishing the opportunity to make real improvements once the House votes the Appropriation Bill through.

Among the work being done by the small but dedicated Ministry of Transport Team, is a review of the Sustainable Traffic Transport and Parking Plan (STTPP), produced by my predecessor, the Hon Paul Balban, in order to update it, incorporating the principles oftheActive Travel Strategy and the Climate Change Strategy. This work is well advanced and I expect to publish the update by the end of the year.

Other current initiatives on which we are working include the review of the Climate Change Strategy Transport chapter and a vehicle scrappage scheme which will incentivise replacement and not penalise retention.

The Ministry has carried out several projects during the past year.

Bayside Cycle Lane

The new bicycle lane running from the Southern Airport Barrier towards the Sundial Roundabout via Bayside Road, opened a year ago last month, totalling close on 900,000 trips in the first year.

This project forms part of the Active Travel Strategy, which follows on from the STTPP. In addition to the provision of the cycle lane, the area was landscaped to improve the overall urban feel of the area. Where possible, the pedestrian infrastructure was also improved to take into account the planned construction work earmarked to take place in the area in the near future.

This was Gibraltar’s first dedicated cycle lane other than the Kingsway tunnel and a proud moment for former Minister for Transport, the Hon Paul Balban, who called it a transport milestone for Gibraltar, which indeed it was.

Trial E-scooter (PLETS) and Bicycle Hubs/Bays

Following feedback from bicycle, e-cargo bikes and PLET users, in July of last year the Government announced the demarcation of trial E-scooter (PLETS) and Bicycle Hubs/Bays at approximately 60 locations. These have proved popular with locals and tourists alike.

36

The parking bays/hubs do not attract any fees and are available for use by private owners of E scooters (PLETS), Bicycles/E-Bicycles and Cargo Bicycles and for shared mobility. The Ministry is continuously monitoring the use of these demarcated areas in order to carry out improvements where necessary, and has published a Bill that aims to clarify conditions governing their use.

Completion of Phase 2 & 3 - Cycle Lane Glacis Road

In October last year phases 2 and 3 of the cycle lane from Ocean Spa Plaza to Watergardens were opened. This consisted of an overall beautification ofthe area, new green spaces, a fully segregated 2-way cycle lane, new zebra and light controlled crossings, 240m of new-levelled footpaths on Glacis Road, from Royal Ocean Plaza to Majestic Ocean Plaza, improving accessibility for all. These works have resulted in a substantial enhancement to how this road was set out previously and demonstrates that are limited road space can still be improved upon with careful though and planning to provide improved accessibility for all users.

Further cycle lanes will be provided this coming year to extend the network, some to be funded privately, and planning is well advanced. We see the promotion of cycling as key to both our environmental and travel policies, and this must be done sensibly and taking into account the interests of all road users.

Pedestrians of course will continue to take priority and this year we will see promotion of walking routes across Gibraltar.

Traffic Commission

The Traffic Commission is a statutory body constituted under the Traffic Act 2005. Its main functions are to (1) advise the Government on matters affecting traffic on the road and (2) consider and advise on matters relating to traffic and parking. Requests, suggestions and ideas are deliberated, considered and either recommended or denied. The board members discuss these items collectively, making decisions based on the merits of each application.

During 2023, the Traffic Commission met a total of six times, reviewing 104 items (60 from the public and 44 from Building and Planning). So far in 2024, the Commission has met four times, reviewing 61 items (35 from the public and 26 from Building and Planning).

No idling legislation for implementation outside Schools

I November published the Climate Change (Idling of Motor Vehicles) Regulations, which make it an offence to idle within a signposted designated area.

No idling zones have been introduced around schools, and will be extended to other areas around Gibraltar. Idling significantly increases emissions, with negative effects on the environment and on human health. Around schools,these harmful gases are released close to the height ofthe children, who will breathe them in directly.

Heavy Vehicles

I have met with companies that operate coaches, heavy goods vehicles and private buses and we are working together both to establish sites where HGVs can park and to change their vehicles for lower emission vehicles. I hope to develop plans during the coming year and am very excited about the progress we are making.

Thanks

I want to thank the team of professionals at the Ministry of Transport for their knowledge and expertise and for their work. We are bringing modern thinking and dynamism inro the equation to capitalise on a once in a lifetime opportunity to deliver the city of the future, and I am looking forward to the community benefitting from what we are collectively planning.

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Department

Madam Speaker, this portfolio includes the Driver & Vehicle Licensing Department (DVLD). We are carrying out a full reviewoftheDepartment, as it continues doing allthe necessary amendments to legislation and additional requirements in the exchange of Driving Licences, working closelywith the Government Law Offices, DVLA (UK), and the Gibraltar Office in Brussels to obtain the necessary agreements with EU countries.

Madam Speaker, in line with the manifesto commitment DVLD will focus on promoting sustainable transportation and will work towards modernising our approach to vehicle inspection (MOT), to reflect new and future technologies.

The Department continues to arrange for a UK instructor to deliver the Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC). The training offers the opportunity for comprehensive training to those driving buses and heavy goods vehicles. The course will ensure the driver is kept compliant with the latest rules and regulations that govern the industry, and up to date with the legal requirements, it also enhances professional growth. Safety is paramount in transportation and by providing this course we are ensuring the training for safety protocols, accident prevention, and emergency response strategies.

DVLD is working to introduce a fully online service, user-friendly to all service users as well as to staff. The user will have access to their profile in which they will be able to apply for all our services online from booking the Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) and driving test to the issue of the Licence and vehicle registration. We aim to be fully digitized so that all licence holders and vehicle owners have access to their profiles with all their documents.

The Department continues to provide an express next-day service to local dealers for new vehicle registrations, duplicate certificates of registration, change of ownership, and motor vehicle particulars. We are gradually introducing this service to the general public which will help individuals requiring their vehicle registration urgently.

DVLD shares vehicle information via the” European Register of Road Transport Undertakings" – known as ERRU, via the Driver and Vehicle Services Agency, in accordance with EU directives. DVLD managed to secure the re-connection of the EUCARIS (the European CAR and Driving Licence Information System). We are now in the process of signing an agreement with each EU member state to be able to access and share information on the vehicle, driver registration, and licence exchange.

The DVLD attends yearly conferences to keep in line with the latest updates provided by all member states and are included in the discussions for future changes and improvements of vehicle, driver, and licence exchange that countries provide.

Madam Speaker, in May 2023 DVLD welcomed the introduction of the new penalty point system. It is now endorsing fixed penalty points on drivers’ licences. The benefits, Madam Speaker, are

noticeable. We have encouraged safer driving as the threat of penalty points motivates drivers to be more cautious on the roads.

Taxi Service

Madam Speaker,

I am working very closely with the Gibraltar Taxi Association (GTA) in order to improve the taxi service across the board. I wantto thank Luis Debono and his committee for their very positive and forward-looking engagement. In particular, thanks to some legislative changes on which we have been working together, and with the Transport Commission, the Taxi City Service is improving its efficiency and reliability, and extending its hours into the night, with the assistance of our transport inspectors, who monitor and oversee the Service.

I am very pleased to announce that next week, Gibraltar’s taxi service will be launching an ‘uber type’ app that will allow booking as well as tracking of taxis, increasing the availability, reliability and efficiency of managing the service. Iwantto congratulate theTaxiAssociation for this initiative. Gibraltar now has three Electric Taxi within its fleet, and specific EV charging points are being provided for the fleet.

Transport Inspectors:

Madam Speaker, the Transport Inspector team provides cover on the ground to police transport related activities throughout Gibraltar. Their duties include overseeing our Taxi and Bus services and the inspecting of the taxi provision service at the Airport. They oversee the provision of the Taxi City service throughout the year and ensure that all permits to access pedestrianised areas, particularly those accessed by commercial vehicles, are adhered to.

The Transport inspectors, with the approval of the Transport Commission and the support of the GTA have recently implemented a three-strike warning to any driver or licence holder who fails to comply with the Transport Act. They have also recently implemented a dress code for all drivers to abide by to improve appearance and have uniformity among all taxi drivers.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire DVLD team for their hard work. They continue to provide a good and efficient service to the general public and always seek to improve the services provided.

Carparks

Gibraltar Carparks continues to provide for the day-to-day management of parking, not an easy task, and one they address diligently. A number of projects have been undertaken this past year which will improve the service. These have included a new top floor at Eastern Beach carpark, opening the ground floor of Devil’s Tower carpark to residents of the North District, and provision of a new pay and display area near the Prison.

Public Buses

Madam Speaker, new bus stops to cater for changes in demographics are under way as we aim to promote improvements to travel. In March ofthis year, the Ministry of Transport set up a new bus stop at Hassan Centenary Terraces heading towards the City Centre. The school bus S8 had its route revamped and now also serves this bus stop and others along Devil's Tower Road, so more school children in the area are able to use a school bus, while also allowing more space for commuters on regular route buses. We have also improved the South District school bus service.

The encouragement and further use of more sustainable transport forms such as public transport is part oftheGovernment'sClimateChange Strategy andActiveTravel Strategy and so wewill have continuous revision and upgrades to the current Bus Service.

The new upper town bus tender was published just a few weeks ago and we will be providing new, cleaner engines to some of the fleet to extend their life. We are also encouraging and assisting private bus operators and transport companies to replace older polluting vehicleswith newer, more environmentally friendly ones.

We will be acquiring a new ticketing system which will lead to faster issuing of tickets and better gathering of data, and within a few weeks, all our buses will be able to accept card payments. I want to thank everyone at the Bus Company for making me feel so welcome during my visits and for the work that they do to keep the buses rolling, providing such an important service as an alternative to the use of personal vehicles. We have an excellent bus service to be proud of thanks to the work of the drivers, support staff and management, and working together we will continue to make significant improvements.

TECHNICAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT (TSD)

Madam Speaker, yet another recently acquired portfolio is Infrastructure and the Technical Services Department.

I have set up regular Infrastructure Coordination meetings to ensure collaboration between all departments and agencies to maximise efficiency of work and minimise disruption to the public. Areas where I have co-ordinated infrastructure meetings include Bayside and the Upper Rock. The Department has continued to provide technical support to Government Ministries and Departments on a wide range of construction and traffic related matters as well meeting their responsibility to maintain public infrastructure.

Whilst the department has shown prudence in its spend and concentrated its efforts on essential and critical items, making sustainable savings, it has nonetheless been able to meet its core objectives of maintenance and has been involved in a large number and wide range of projects. Projects have included extensive tunnel repairs in Keightley Way tunnel, the repair of retaining walls, critical highways resurfacing works, highways maintenance as well as general sewer maintenance and improvement works. In addition, the department has also provided support on the implementation of projects related to the STTPP.

On highway maintenance, the works programme has once again been successful with on-going repairs to roads,footpaths and retainingwalls. The team of Highways Inspectors carries out regular inspections of all our roads and footpaths and reacts to reports received from the public.In addition, the department, with approval from the Traffic Commission, has installed a number of traffic calming measures on various roads in an effortto improve vehicular and pedestrian safety.

This year will see the continuation of our comprehensive road resurfacing scheme. Over the last few years a very significant number of our roads have been resurfaced and this was progressed further during the last financial year with over 13,200 m2 of our roads being done. The Technical Services Department is currently working on preparing the necessary technical documentation for this year’s highways resurfacing programme with a view of having these completed over the coming months.

Funding in the order of £1M has been included in this year’s Estimates reflecting the Government’s commitment to ensure our road network is kept to a high standard.

The replacement and enhancement of pelican crossing lights and equipment will continue during this year working jointly with the Gibraltar Electricity Authority. The department will continue to

review all existing light-controlled crossings and provide further countdown timers in areas where these are required. The current programme envisages upgrades of our existing light-controlled crossings at Queensway Quay and Line Wall Road by the American steps. The Government will continue to provide further countdown timers at other crossings and in future all new traffic light sets purchased to replace existing sets will have count-down timers installed as standard.

The Department also continues to successfully manage road closures and diversions on the Public Highway, both for its own in-house works and for all other utility companies and contractors. All road closures are assessed and carried outin a manner that allows essential works to be undertaken whilst allowing vehicles and pedestrians to circulate in a safe manner with the minimum of disruption. The increased construction activity generated by new projects over the past few years makes this task increasingly difficult. In order to reduce the impact as much as possible road closures are avoided during peak times wherever possible, and after hours and weekend work is a condition thatis normally imposed on contractors in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. With regards to Coastal Engineering, TSD continues to monitor and carry out maintenance and repair works as and when required.

The department also continues to provide advice to developers and the Development and Planning Commission on all aspects of coastal engineering. During this financial year Technical Services will be reviewing the existing coastal defences at Eastern Beach and Sandy Bay with a view to carrying out essential maintenance works.

The department has been involved in schemes including stabilisation works at Laguna Estate, Sir Herbert Miles Road and the Upper Rock. There is continuous work carried out to minimise the risk and impact of rock falls and this coming year works will be carried out to repair and upgrade some our rock catch fences and to provide enhanced slope stability in the area of Windmill Hill at the entrance to the Upper Rock.

During the past year the Department was also involved with works to a number of retaining walls, including at Laguna Estate, Europa Point and Road to the Lines. Works at Road to the Lines have been challenging given the Heritage value of this Wall. There has been continuous discussion between the technical and heritage conservation teams under my ministerial responsibility, demonstrating the value of a unified approach to dealing with structural concerns in a sensitive manner.

The continuous monitoring and repair of existing retaining walls is critical as many of these are old and border our Public Highways network. Technical Services will continue to monitor these walls and effect the necessary repairs as and when these are identified.

Moving onto sewers, during the past year the Infrastructure Section of the department has continued to maintain the public sewerage network as part of Government’s commitment in this area.

As part of the major desilting and relining works of the Main Sewer, commenced several years ago, the Section relined a further 100 m of the Main sewer along the north end of Line Wall Road, meaning that to date approximately 70% of the main sewer within the City Walls has been lined. These works are critical for the continued performance of this ageing but critical infrastructure as it provides increased structural integrity as well as improving its hydraulic characteristics thus providing a serviceable sewer infrastructure for decades to come.

As part ofthis project, TSD also cleaned and desilted some 400 metres ofthe Main Sewer, ensuring it maintained its maximum possible hydraulic capacity. These works are essential given the age and condition of the sewer and the disruption that can be caused in the event of a failure of the sewage network. The department continuously monitors the condition of the main sewer in order to prioritise the continuation of this essential maintenance work.

The Department will this year be continuing its major desilting and cleansing works of the sewer network and will be carrying upgrade works where necessary.

Other works will include gully cleansing, manhole repairs and the general upkeep of the public storm and sewage networks.

While on the subject, I am hopeful that following the tender, the current work with the preferred bidder will progress quickly now and allow us to finally proceed with our Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Finally, funding is once again being allocated for the purchase of equipment for the Sewer Infrastructure Section and the Garage & Workshop which continues to provide a service to maintain the fleet of Government vehicles, including the refuse collection vehicles. Madam Speaker, I intend this year to complete a review of both the Garage and Workshop and the Technical Services Department as a whole to make its operation more focused, efficient and effective.

I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank the Infrastructure Section and On-Call Officers, and the whole of TSD for their hard work and commitment during those times in the past year where Gibraltar has suffered from storms and very heavy rain. It is thanks to the dedication of this team, whilst most of us are at home, that the impact of these storms is not greater on both our sewerage and road networks.

Madam Speaker, TSD is one of those Government departments that is rarely in the limelight but works tirelessly behind the scenes to deliver on their wide responsibilities maintaining public infrastructure and to support and provide technical advice to other Government Ministries and Departments, and also actively supports other key projects for the Government, including support to the Chief Technical Officer in the delivery of the reclamation works at Coaling Island.

As can be seen, Technical Services are involved in all manner of projects in order to deliver on the Government’s extensive and comprehensive programmes.

EDUCATION

Introduction

Madam Speaker,

Nicholas Alexander Ferroni is big on ‘X’. In his profile, he writes, “As a kid, I wanted to be a superhero, psychologist, philanthropist, philosopher, actor and comedian... so I became a teacher”. How well that statement fits what a teacher is, the profession with which I have the pleasure to work so closely and which I have grown to respect and love even more over the almost eight years that I have been Minister for Education.

20th Century writer Elias Canetti wrote of a child, “His head is made of stars, but not yet arranged into constellations”.

Itis teachers who will help the child to arrange those stars into shining constellations and will make stars of our children.

Madam Speaker, it is an absolute privilege to work in Education, and a tremendous responsibility. Our policies and our actions will have a lasting effect on the children of the present and the adults of the future.

And, Madam Speaker, this Government has totally transformed Education. When I see in the media the deteriorated state of schools in UK, the difficulties families there have even in getting their children into schools nearby, sometimes having to travel 8 hours there and back – and we panic when our children get sent to St Mary’s instead of Governor’s Meadow – when I see this, I am reminded of just how lucky we are here and what an outstanding Education system we have. All this thanks to the vision and commitment of successive GSLP and GSLP/Liberal Governments.

Madam Speaker,

TheDepartment ofEducation is a very large department,with1519 employees. This,togetherwith the expanse and complexity of our estate, and the large number of pupils under our care, 6321 at the latest count, plus the 1133 sponsored students on scholarships means thatwe look after nearly 9,000 members of our community. It also means that our budget has to be prudently managed to ensure the appropriate financial investment is directed towards all the elements of our complex requirements.

46

Main Functions

Our core responsibility is to ensure that our 16 schools and educational settings provide welcoming, safe, nurturing spaces for the children and young people. We strive to make certain that our learning framework across these settings supports children in a holistic manner so that they develop a wide range of skills that will enable them to contribute positively to society, now and in the future. As never before, we endeavour to personalise learning to meet each child and young person’s needs, and we work with partner agencies to ensure equitable access to learning, and to direct specific specialist professional support where required.

We aspire to facilitate the realisation of each individual’s potential so that they complete a broad set of qualifications at the end of Key Stage 4, and can continue their journey into Key Stage 5, and beyond into Higher Education, if so desired. We acknowledge that, if we succeed - through our buildings, staff, practical resources, ethos and procedures – if we succeed in creating learning environments which are secure and stimulating, children and young people will have the best chances to achieve happiness and success, whatever their academic abilities may be.

Throughout a pupil’s school journey, we strive to develop self awareness and promote future pathways appropriate to each individual’s strengths and attributes, so that we can supporttheir subsequent entry into the world of work. This includes addressing the needs of individuals who require a supported employment placement.

This, Madam Speaker, has not always been the case, and this educational philosophy with which I personally associate, has developed and been nurtured over the past decade, by the amazing teaching professionals in our schools.

This pupil-centred ethos was beautifully demonstrated at St Mary’s Lower Primary this term, when as well as a Sports Day, which plays to the skills of some pupils, they had an Arts Day and a STEM Day, giving the chance to pupils with other skills to showcase. It is just one example that I attended recently, but the principle is widespread in our schools.

Performance Highlights

Madam Speaker, I am now going to list some performance highlights.

We have reviewed and improved many aspects of the Scholarship process, including the establishment of key working practices and the implementation of a Scholarship Handbook.

We have digitised all public-facing forms and processes (enrolments, transfers, transport, scholarships) , thus increasing efficiency and improving the experience of stakeholders. • We have established and embedded a revised approach to catchment areas for our schools , with a view to ensuring that these are as geographically appropriate as possible. This exercise ensures that pupil distributions across schools provide the best possible pupil:staff ratios . Through the use of GIS, we are able to manage catchment areas in a more dynamic manner ahead of each new academic year. This methodology further enables the DoE to respond more effectively to the changing needs of our community’s demographic over time.

We have established focused whole-service CPD days during which all 1000+ Education staff come together on the same site to partake in developmental opportunities and cross sector dialogue.

We have embedded a service-wide consolidated approach to INSET training, ensuring the DoE’s strategic aims are prioritised within the 5 INSET days that schools complete each academic year.

Continuing to Invest in Pupil Wellbeing

We are continuing our focus on training staff to develop skills in supporting children with social, emotional and mental health needs.

We are continuing our proactive ethos in nurturing wellbeing so that all children are better equipped to face adverse life situations.

We have worked on the development of an Attendance Strategy through a focused working party, with the aims of raising awareness in the community and further embedding processes and strategies to address poor attendance.

We have continued to embed safeguarding practices through training, consultative processes, professional meetings and targeted training.

Staff wellbeing is high on our agenda as it is an important aspect of our strategic investment in supporting children and young people.

Schools have devised School Development Plans (SDPs) which align with the strategic vision.

We have further extended our curriculum provision at Key Stages 4 and 5. • We have ensured equity of provision across the secondary sector.

We work outside of the box to personalise programmes for children and young people who are not able to engage meaningfully within the mainstream provision, and we are happy to give them numerous chances and repeat opportunities in order to support their learning journey.

In recent years, we have achieved positive public examinations / qualification results in most areas of the curriculum in our secondary settings, despite the interruptions of the pandemic.

We champion pupil and staff wellbeing needs and have consolidated Occupational Health and mental health support pathways for our employees.

Investment in Staff Training

We continue to invest in training teachers to best adapt to the evolving National Curriculum. In particular, teachers attend courses which allow them to increase their understanding of changing examination requirements and to develop a better understanding of examination moderation and pupil support.

We are supporting the training of Early Career Teachers with a tiered mentorship support structure within schools.

We provide experienced mentoring to PGCE students in the University of Gibraltar.

We have invested in LASER training for key individuals with the aim to create ‘low arousal schools’ in which autistic and non-autistic students may thrive together, as part of an inclusive support system.

Reviewing and Improving our Staffing Structure

In the long-term, we aim to develop a more equitable TLR structure in schools and to ensure that workload is fairly remunerated across all schools.

We have transformed the middle leadership and management structure of St Martin’s School through a revamp of the teaching structure. This has already enhanced the provision significantly, with the tiered leadership and management structure now

increasingly being able to strategically plan for and respond to the large pupil and staff cohorts.

We will have an Educational Psychology traineeship in place next academic year which will help us double the complement of this much needed profession.

We will continue to positively review the role and remuneration of SENCos, School Counsellors and other non-teaching staff.

We are actively looking at a more purposeful organisational leadership and management structure for the Gibraltar College. This will be informed by the plans for the new College and by the developments in curriculum towards which we are striving.

Developing and Enhancing our SEND Provision and Support

Given the increase in Supported Needs (SEND) children in our schools, I commissioned a study into the likely causes of this increase, which we published several months ago. I wantto thank Director of Public Health Dr Helen Carter, and the author ofthe report, Una Geary, for the time and focus dedicated to the study and to all the individuals who participated. We have looked carefully atthe recommendations ofthe report, especially those that have a direct correlation with the work we have responsibility for within Education, and are reviewing what we currently do and exploring ways in which we can continue to address these issues within our school settings.

In order to support pupilswith SENDin an increasingly inclusive manner, last Septemberweopened new Learning Support Facilities catering for Nursery and Reception aged pupils in our Lower Primary schools. We also increased the vocational courses on offer at the Gibraltar College so that young people have an extended range of opportunities. This September we will be opening an LSF in St Bernard’s Upper Primary School to further develop our provision in this regard.

Having LSFs in the majority of our schools increases the opportunity for children on outreach programmes to attend their catchment school, and supports our promotion of inclusive practices. We are unifying the Pupil Support Services under one umbrella so that all stakeholders have a clear overview of the various support strands that we offer to pupils. This will include the ALCs, TLC, EAL, and BEST, which will be known as the Learning Mentor Team in September 2024.

We have linked up with a Special School in the UK which recently received an Outstanding Ofsted report and will continue to develop a contact network within this specialist field.

Many of the other things we have in place to support pupils with SEND are still the same and ongoing, including continued support for pupils with SEND at key times of transition between sectors, enhancing ouroffer of post-16 provision for young peoplewith SENDand inclusion of some of the St Bernadette's users identified as individuals who will benefit from attending some courses at the Gibraltar College. To this end we are developing our use of technology, visual support and communication aids to more effectively support pupils.

A dedicated Specialist Assessor is based in the Educational Psychology office to support the assessment of pupils requiring AA and the most up to date guidance and requirements from the joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) is adhered to.

Changes in Secondary Provision

I have set up two curriculum focused working parties. One is looking at expanding the vocational provision and endeavouring to develop progressive pathways linked to our community’s needs; and the second is looking at our examination and qualification offering and reviewing this in order to establish if any changes should be made. The International Baccalaureate is one possible avenue being studied. The working parties will report back to me at the end of the year.

With regard to new vocational courses, in September 2023 we introduced a City and Guilds Award in Design Craft/Fashion Wear, and eSports BTech Level 2 qualifications.

Two further Vocational Courses: Cambridge International in Sport Studies, and City and Guilds Level 1 Award in Construction are being offered in September 2024.

We plan to establish the Science and IT in-sector and cross-sector working parties / curriculum groups in September 2024 to look at further widening the options available.

Ongoing Investment in Technology, Data Management Systems, etc.

We have invested and will continue to invest in new hardware devices to enhance the learning experience for all pupils. This includes new SMART Boards, Interactive TVs, Desktop Computers, and Spheros robots.

We are planning to pilot the use of virtual reality in our schools to further enhance teaching and learning.

We have increased the number of iPads available in all schools and will continue to do so with the aim of eventually providing each pupil with an iPad.

Continuous Professional Development has been arranged to improve the use of the SeeSaw platform, which is used by all Primary schools.

We are working to streamline the management of data across all Primary schools by implementing a Management Information System (MIS) platform. This platform will store, manage, organise, and analyse pupil information, making it easier to access and manage data while improving data sharing and collaboration across all schools and the Department of Education’s Main Office. This will help to increase efficiency, increase accuracy, reduce duplication, reduce the likelihood of errors and provide a live reference point for all data. Given our Department’s large and multi-site estate, the consolidation of data will make a very big difference to many staff members’ daily practice and productivity.

Playtech/CAF Funds to Support Mental Health & Wellbeing in Schools

Working in conjunction with GIBSAMs, £52k were donated to Mental Health Projects by CAF. These have been progressed since the last budget speech with many initiatives including Trauma Informed Communication Training delivered to up to 400 education staff. Through funded conversion courses, and full instructor training programmes, the Civil Service will now have 3 MHFA Youth Trainers and 3 MHFA Adult trainers to continue to roll out MHFA across education and the entire Civil Service and Relationships and Inclusion policy focus groups advised and led by Children and Adolesent’s Mental Health Specialist Dr Pooky Knightsmith.

School Counsellors

The school counsellor team is fast approaching its fifth anniversary, and it’s hard to understand how we coped without them. The service has embedded itself positively into the education system and provides a holistic approach to pupil support, with many children and young people engaging.

In September 2023 the team adopted a new database system procured via a UK provider (Rhadar from Swift Digital). Itis already becoming evidentfrom the outputs that‘family’ or ‘domestic’ issues are highlighted as a prevalent theme. This suggests that family therapy/interventions are required moving forward.

The School Counselling Team has been supporting level 4 Diploma in Therapeutic Counselling College students by providing guidance and placements in educational settings.

We remain committed to increasing the number of School Counsellors during the lifetime of this Parliament.

AEDs

The Department in collaboration with the Cardiac Association, GHA, St. John Ambulance and the GFRS (Gibraltar Fire & Rescue Service), have coordinated the positioning of 5 Automated Emergency Defibrillators (AED) outside Government schools.

Inter-agency Working

We have a very close working relationship with many departments and agencies, always working together in the best interests ofthe young in our community. These include the Care Agency, RGP, Environment,Public Health, GHA,IndustrialRelations,Personnel andDevelopment,Youth Service, Equality, the Training Centre, the University, Gibraltar Law Offices, ITLD, Digital Services, Civil Contingencies, and many others.

Examples of joint work include, with Public Health and in collaboration with schools and the GHA Child Welfare Team, the rolling out of a national height and weight measurement programme.

Madam Speaker,

Future Aims and Objectives

Madam Speaker,

⇒ With the number of staff, and the constraints on time, planning and time-tabling that working to strict Academic Years places upon us, processes that work for other Government departments do not work as well for us at Education. For this reason we are overhauling our internal recruitment framework to ensure a more robust and fair approach to recruiting the best staff according to school / subject / pupil needs, in a timely manner.

⇒ We intend to finalise the review of the TLRs and wider leadership and management structure across the service.

⇒ We endeavour to ensure the implementation of our department’s Net Zero sectoral plan, which includes a Climate Action policy and curriculum which is bespoke to Gibraltar.

⇒ We strive to improve attendance levels across our schools.

⇒ We aim to increase our range of vocational offerings.

⇒ We aspire to develop more access pathways in our post-16 provision for learners with more acute learning needs with the new Gibraltar College facilitating this work stream.

⇒ We intend to establish a mechanism to increase the Department’s visibility over private schools and establish safety and safeguarding regulatory requirements for private nurseries.

Capital Works

Planned capital works for 2024/25 include:

✔ St Joseph’s Schools

o continuation of refurbishment of toilets;

o Installation of air-conditioning to main building;

o Electrical upgrade.

✔ Installation of shading for various schools

✔ St Bernard’s Schools

o Continuation of installation of air-conditioning).

✔ St Bernard’s Upper Primary

o Creation of a new LSF Unit

New Schools

Madam Speaker

During the last, and still recent, election campaign, I should have charged royalties to my GLSP/Liberal running mates for the use of our new schools in most of their speeches at Hustings. The truth is that what we have achieved in Education, both in the way that we teach, and where we teach, is unbelievable and probably world beating

As all of us said during the campaign, “TEN NEW SCHOOLS!!”. In 12 years. When the GSD constructed Zero new schools in sixteen. Worse than that,they ran them almost to the ground.

It’s hard to believe that the latest three new schools were only opened this academic year, just ten months ago. Already they feel well lived-in and loved, with our magnificent teachers having added their hearts to their professionalism, and with the new Governor’s Meadow, Bishop Fitzgerald and St Mary’s Schools now thriving in their brand new sites.

Se dice muy facil, Madam Speaker, but a great deal of work goes into it, and I don’tjust mean by the contractors. The way we do it is that the detailed preparation, design, selection of equipment, adjustment, correcting and improving are monitored at a meeting thatI chair every two weeks,with the schools, developers, contractors, specialists, all involved, thus ensuring that they are exactly what the children need to thrive in their educational journeys. And the results are there for all so see.

And we are now embarking on a similar process in the remaining four schools, Gibraltar College, Hebrew Primary and St Joseph’s, Upper and Lower, and in the increase in size of provision for St Martin’s, all set outin our Manifesto. This will bring a great deal of work, but we are experts at new schools now, and I am relishing it.

Madam Speaker,

The Gibraltar College

As I have said before, I see the Gibraltar College as the Department of Education Institution that will grow and expand more than any other in the near future.

One of the successes of the College this year has been in its work on training Counsellors, with the UK awarding body considering the delivery ofthe course in the College to be outstanding in quality and achievement. In these days of demands on mental health support, training proper qualified counsellors is critically important, and is receiving the support ofthe GHA,theCareAgency and the Government Wellbeing team.

The College is already expanding its offer, partnering with exteranl bodies like GAMPA, Mayfair on Main and Bassadone Motors. In adult education alone this year they have had 33 courses running with 286 students enrolled across these.

Surveys

Data are key to understanding and informing what we do and how we develop policies. Last year we conducted a survey on vaping in conjunction with the GRA.

We are planning to survey the forms of transport children use to access schools, and are working with the University of Gibraltar on one on the use of electronic devices including video games, so that we can inform our developing policies.

Llanito

I have mentioned language several times Madam Speaker, and I do so again in the context of Education. Education has been blamed by some for the alleged loss ofthe Spanish language element of Llanito. That might have been so when I was in school and when a word of Spanish would be rewarded with a thwack on the hand with a thick leather strap, butitis the case no more. While the language of learning, because of the examinations our students sit, is English, our bilingual/multilingual identity is accepted and indeed encouraged in our schools.

I firmly believe that we have caught this in time and saved our linguistic diversity, as exemplified, not just by the villancicos in our Christmas concerts, but by the nursey song sung by many of our school children where “Incy Wincy Spider climbed up the water spout” has been replaced with “Incy Winsy araña se fue a la Caleta”. Si quereis lo canto completo, pero bastante largo es este speech ya. So I won’t.

Legislation

Madam Speaker,

Some members of the Opposition seem to enjoy having a go at me for regularly introducing new legislation. I am indeed responsible for close to 300 legal instruments over the past twelve and a half years, ranging through Health, Public Health, Education, Environmentto Transport and Traffic. I make no apology for this and indeed I have a lot more in the pipeline.

During the course of the last financial year, both before and after the election, we have totally revamped the Education and Training Act, I have introduced legislation on Environmental Governance, Heritage, metal detecting, contaminated land, litter, recycling, vehicle idling, and yes, Mr Clinton, Ivory.

More legislation is on the order paper to be taken during this or subsequent sessions of Parliament, or to be published as Regulations, covering for example:

Animals and road traffic accidents, the keeping of animals, regulation of public service vehicles, restriction of smoking on the Upper Rock, cycling, Control of Major Accident Hazards, genetically modified organisms, nuisances, and PLETS. Also, we will publish revised schedules to accompany the Education & Training Act in relation to Nurseries, Scholarships and Curriculum.

Conclusion

Madam Speaker, before I conclude I wantto mention my friend and former colleague in my journey in the Botanic Gardens, Andrew Abrines, who retired recently and who was honoured just two weeks ago by being awarded this year’s prestigious Banksian Medal of the Royal Horticultural Society.

I also want to add my personal recognition of the work of my late friend Daphne Alcantara. I remember that one of my first actions on being elected Minister in December 2011 was to approve the purchase of a new seatfor a close relative of Daphne atKGV, which had been denied previously. A relative with dementia who was being treated in the wrong place and in the wrong way. We worked closely together since then - to put that right, to develop dementia homes and dementia care, and to provide headquarters for her society. This is just one personal anecdote, but the value of her work, as we all know, extended well beyond and touched many.

Finally, Mr Speaker, as ever, I wish to express my thanks to all the staff, including my amazing personal Ministry staff, the best Ministry team that I have ever had, for looking after me; and of course to my Heads of Departments and CEOs, Keri Scott, Emil Hermida, Stephen Warr and Mark Boulton, and their staff for their hard work every day, and for their constant support.

Madam Speaker, as I said last year, the administrative staff in my Departments, some of who look after sections that are huge in terms of personnel and responsibility, are essential to the running of the Departments and to keeping Gibraltar going. We have increased so much in outcomes and delivery,that sometimes it appears thatthose in theoffices, doing the accounts, managing the leave, preparing the salaries and wages, are not appreciated. They most certainly are Madam Speaker, and I am totally committed to recognising and responding to their needs.

My thanks too to all the schools who make me feel so welcome in all my visits, to all the staff in the Agencies, Companies and contractors that work to my departments. To NASUWT, UNITE and GGCA. To the Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Small Businesses. To all the NGOs, environmental, heritage, cycling, too many to list – who are so committed to what they believe in, often working as volunteers, for being committed, honest and reasonable in pursuing their aims.

To all those many citizens appointed to voluntary commissions, boards, working groups, and committees for which I am responsible.

And to those in other Departments with whom I have regular contact, such as the staff at No 6 including the Offices of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary, former and current, and staff, the Financial Secretary and his staff, the Chief Technical Officer and his, and the Civil Contingencies Co-ordinator and his, the Director of Personnel and Development and his team, as well as the Attorney-General and all at the Gibraltar Law Offices for always being there when I need them.

Thanks also to you, Madam Speaker and your staff. You have stepped into the role in the way that those of us who knew you, knew you would, with firmness and understanding, not a mean feat, considering what sometimes transpires here! And of course to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and my colleagues old and new.

Madam Speaker, Gibraltar is Blessed. No matter what may come our way, we willtake it and shape it and emerge all the stronger for it. But to do this we need not just the determination and mettle of the Gibraltarian, but also the vision and leadership of this Government.

Madam Speaker

Adversarial politics may be fine for some, and I think we’ll see quite a bit of that over the next few days, but it can get in the way of us seeing that there are times when we need to be united, that we have common enemies who relish the sight of us trying to tear each other apart.

We have more important things coming.

We have Madam Speaker, an international audience, no doubt monitoring our every word.

And so, I will end by repeating here what I said to an international audience, at Gibraltar Day in London’s Somerset House.

I wondered what the many dignitaries present thought of Gibraltar. Here’s what I said:

“I think that it is fair of me to ask, what comes into your mind when you hear the word ‘Gibraltar’? And to ask you to consider what ‘Gibraltar’ meansto you.

“Do you think of the majesty of its geology, of the impact of its geography, the importance of its history, from Neanderthal to 20th Century war, of its biodiversity, its location as a focus for migrating birds, its monkeys, even? Or do you see it as a finance centre, an insurance hub, or a tourist destination?

“It is any of these and all, and many other things besides – such a small place inspiring so many perceptions.

“Well, to me, it is home. A home where I was born and raised, under the Union Flag that crowned the Rock, and crownsit still, with freedomsthat I took for granted and that for much of my youth were not shared by those who lived but metres away to the north.

“A home where language and gastronomy do not define and are not defined by sovereignty, a home where art thrives, dance excels and music drifts across our rugged landscape, often dressed in red and white. A home with a growing depth and breadth of Literature, already making its mark away from our shores.

“Distinguished guests, Isay all this because above all Gibraltar is about Gibraltar. About its identity and about who we, its people are. A small nation that is like no other. That is like no other. That will survive simply because it is. Let everyone remember that!”

And with this, Madam Speaker, with apologies for the length, but with pride as to the content, I too commend the Appropriation Bill to the House.





