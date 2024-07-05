MAG Announces Competition In Collaboration With GBC And Radio Gibraltar

MAG has announced a competition in collaboration with GBC and Radio Gibraltar called "THE NEW GENERATION".

A statement from MAG follows below:

THE NEW GENERATION is a simple and exciting competition organised in conjuction with GBC and Radio Gibraltar.

All entries must be submitted to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

COMPETITION RULES:

1. The sum of £250 will be available for the recording and mastering of an original “winning” song.

The £250 fee must include all the recording, mixing and mastering of one single track.

2. The compeition will only be open to full current MAG members up to the age of 25 or for NON-MAG members based in Gibraltar up to the age of 19.

Student bands are welcomed but must have 100% MAG student membership.

3. Songs must be entered in demo format and can either be audio file or video.

4. Both the committee and sub-committee can review and vote on entries.

5. The winning song will be featured on GBC TV and Radio Gibraltar.

6. The winning artist or band will get a prime slot at an agreed MAG event at some point throughout the year.

7. The winning artist or band can choose to work with any recording producer that is a full member of MAG.

8. Members of MAG will assist with any equipment needed for the recording. 9. All entries must be submitted by August 30th 2024 10. The winning song will be announced before September 20th 2024 11. Copyright of the winning song remains the intellectual property of the winning composer.