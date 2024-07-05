Government reassures public on ambulance service operational resilience “despite GSD Criticism”

Written by YGTV Team on 05 July 2024 .

The Government has replied to the statement made by the GSD regarding the Ambulance fleet.

A statement continued: “The Government is disappointed that the Shadow Minster for Health, the Hon Ms Ladislaus has chosen to issue a public statement on this issue, without first raising her concerns with the Minister for Health who was with her in Parliament at the time she issued her statement.

“This morning, two ambulances were in for maintenance and both these ambulances are now back in service and operational.

“The Government would like to reassure the public that the operational resilience of the ambulance service has been maintained throughout and that it is advised by the GHA that at no point have they been concerned about the operational resilience of the service and its ability to cope with demand."

The Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “I am disappointed that the GSD has chosen to issue a Press Release which, on the face of it, appears concerning without first raising the issue with me. Had they done so, I would have assuaged their concerns and explained that we are advised by the professionals at the GHA that we had the appropriate level of operational resilience with two other ambulances and the rapid response vehicle in service throughout. This has only been possible due to the significant investment the Government has made in our ambulance fleet over the last couple of years. Additionally Ms Ladislaus will be pleased to know that the two ambulances that were in for maintenance this morning are now operational.”