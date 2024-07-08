Together Gibraltar Budget Reaction

Below follows Together Gibraltar's reply to the Government's 2024 Budget:

Like Unite the Union, and other local groups, we do not think this budget goes far enough to support working people.

We agree that the minimum wage remains too low. Low wages are forcing Gibraltarians to put their lives on hold, to live illegally in Spain, or to move abroad completely.

We need to make sure that wages increase but also that we do more to support local businesses and invest in local skills. There is so much talent being wasted in Gibraltar that, with the right support, could be stepping into and creating more rewarding jobs, while diversifying and strengthening our economy.

The government’s statistics show that only an average of 27 people were unemployed in 2023. We know, and the government knows, that this figure is completely unrepresentative as workers are only counted if they register each month. This also does not account for the many Gibraltarians who are in precarious situations, such as those stuck on zero-hour contracts with no employment rights or the ability to start a life or family.

We are pleased that the government u-turned so quickly on their proposed ‘pollution levy’. But like much of the public we are deeply concerned about how this policy, which would have discriminated against the worst-off, ever saw the light of day.

The increases to utilities, government services, and social insurance will also disproportionately affect those on lower wages. We believe these are all regressive taxes being used to plug a hole. But short-term fixes won’t get us anywhere. We need to

take bold steps to grow Gibraltar’s economy and ensure that those industries and individuals who benefit most are paying their fair share.

However, we should remember that many of the positive changes and services funded by this budget are not guaranteed. Some of the voices joining us in criticism are doing so because they believe Gibraltar needs cuts rather than investment.

This is not to defend the GSLP/Liberals, but a reminder that there are those in parliament who would not have raised the minimum wage at all. They would not be investing in schools or affordable housing; they would cut our public sector and our services, and they would spend even more public money on audits, review and lawyers’ fees.

When the GSD speak about ‘value for money’ they conveniently leave out that the largest block of government expenditure is public sector salaries. The way we will improve our services is by making sure that we properly invest in and support our workers, not by treating them as numbers on a spreadsheet. As the recent Mental Health Board Report should have made obvious, The GHA does not need financial controls or tighter budgets, it needs our workers to be valued, supported and empowered to do their jobs effectively.

We will never stop calling out the GSLP for their recklessness and their lack of accountability. Their corruption, nepotism, and broken promises have hurt Gibraltar deeply. But we must also make sure that we provide a clear, fair alternative and that we call out those who want to cut our public services and take Gibraltar backwards.