First Inspection For New Police Officers

Written by YGTV Team on 09 July 2024 .

The Royal Gibraltar Police’s latest training school had their first uniform inspection by Inspector Stewart Finegan at Devil’s Tower Camp on Tuesday afternoon.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Fourteen RGP officers (nine male and five female) will now complete a 26-week intensive training school, before joining the Response Teams for a two-year probation period.

In addition, three Gibraltar Defence Police and two Royal Falkland Islands Police officers will join the training school – before returning to their respective forces.

The recruits come from a wide variety of backgrounds including the military, the Gibraltar Health Authority, the financial industry and a professional chef.





