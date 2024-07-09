Calentita Food Festival 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 09 July 2024 .

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos opened the Calentita Food Festival on Saturday 6th July. A great selection of stalls were set up at the Piazza, the Boulevard and Campion Park offering food from many cultures, drinks and crafts.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Organisers Word of Mouth and Gibmedia ensured a festival feel for people of all ages with entertainment from Waves, E.V.E and The Hostages and Savannah, and DJs Monty and Schembri throughout the evening. A spoken word Llanito performance by Jonathan Teuma also entertained the crowds. On offer were local dishes, including Calentita and Torta de Acelgas, and varied cuisines from India, Venezuela and the Caribbean to name a few.

Minister Santos said; “Calentita is one of the highlights of our social calendar. Our gastronomy is entwined with our culture. This food festival is the perfect way to shine a spotlight on our local dishes as well as cuisines from so many other cultures that have been adopted seamlessly into our inclusive society. As Minister for Culture I was honoured to open this community event and welcome everyone to such an enjoyable evening.”



