Theatre Makers, ‘BULL’ To Compete In This Year’s National Drama Festival

Written by YGTV Team on 11 July 2024 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, have announced that the winners of this year’s Gibraltar International Drama Festival, Theatre Makers, have been pre selected to compete in the UK’s National Drama Festival.

A statement from GCS follows below:

Every year, the National Drama Festival (NDF) showcases the ‘cream of amateur theatre’ from within the British Isles through a competitive festival of one-act and full-length plays. A play must have received more than 80 marks in an adjudicated festival during the current festival season in order to be considered for the NDF. Theatre Makers, who were awarded an impressive 91 points for their play ‘BULL’, at this year’s Gibraltar Festival, will be flying to Coventry this month.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP said, “I wish Daniel and his team all the very best at the National Drama Festival. I competed at this prestigious Festival only last year and itwas a great experience for myself and my castfrom GAMPA to perform alongside so many accomplished companies. ‘BULL’ was performed exceptionally atthis year’s Gibraltar Drama Festival and won several awards including Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress. I am confident this amazing cast will do themselves and Gibraltar proud in the UK.”

Director Daniel Strain-Webber said “Theatre Makers are thrilled that they have been invited to participate in the UK National Drama Festival. This will be a new experience for the cast and crew and we are excited to compete with other winners of UK Festivals and get another chance to perform our play Bull for a brand new audience. We want to thank the festival organisers in the UK for their kind invitation and GCS for sponsoring our travel costs.”





