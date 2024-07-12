GRA Publishes ‘Media Literacy Matters’ Survey

Written by YGTV Team on 12 July 2024 .

GRA has published their ‘Media Literacy Matters’ survey.

A statement from the GRA follows below:

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (the “GRA”) has a duty, under the Communications Act 2006 (“the Act”), to promote media literacy and better public awareness and understanding of any material published on electronic media. The responsibilities assigned to the GRA under the Act allow for a better public understanding of the associated risks of electronic media content, and how material is selected and made available for publication via electronic media.

On 7th November 2023, the GRA, in collaboration with local media marketing company The Bulb, conducted a media literacy survey as part of its ‘Media Literacy Matters’ Campaign. The aim of the survey was to assess media literacy levels, identify knowledge gaps as well as gauge the proficiency of individuals using digital tools and platforms effectively and safely in our community. To achieve this, the GRA conducted a media literacy survey online and carried out door-to-door questionnaires throughout Gibraltar.

The GRA have today published the results of the survey which corresponds to 5,767 adults, and 473 survey responses from school children aged 10 to 17. The total number of completed surveys received was 6,240, representing 16% of the Gibraltar population1.

The survey has provided invaluable insights for the GRA as it has uncovered media literacy deficiencies in our community. The feedback received has led the GRA to establish the following six regulatory goals to be pursued in the short to medium term: (i) increase media literacy awareness, (ii) educate on misinformation and disinformation, (iii) engage with stakeholders, (iv) seek international collaboration, (v) monitor and evaluate media literacy levels, and (vi) gain local community support.

The Media Literacy Survey Report is available on the GRA website and can be accessed through the following link www.gra.gi/broadcasting/media-literacy/reports.





