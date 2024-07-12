New Summer Events Announced For August And September

Written by YGTV Team on 12 July 2024 .

As part of the Government’s events-led tourism strategy, Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is pleased to announce four new events to be staged as from August.

A statement from the Government follows below:

‘The Big SLOP’ (stay late order pizza) will take place on Thursday 1st of August at Eastern Beach. ‘The Summer Bash’ will be held at Casemates Square on Thursday 8th August. Both nights will feature entertainment and attractions.

Two new events will also form part of the National Week programme. GCS will team up with the Kasbah to produce ‘Rock El Kasbah’ at Castle Street (la CalleComedia) on Saturday 7th September. The evening will include food, drinks and various performances by local musicians and actors.

On Sunday 8th September the Musicians Association of Gibraltar (MAG) will stage a new music concert at Casemates Square. This ‘Grassroots Festival’ will see young and upcoming performers and rock groups taking the stage to entertain the crowds.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Tourism and Culture, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP said: “I am excited to announce these four new events to take place over the summer season. My thanks to GCS and to all the entities collaborating on these events which I’m sure will entertain our community and visitors to the Rock”.





