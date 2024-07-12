UEFA Euro 2024 Championship Final

Written by YGTV Team on 12 July 2024 .

The Royal Gibraltar Police will have an increased presence around Gibraltar on Sunday evening due to the Euro 2024 Final between England and Spain. This is to ensure that everyone watching the match has a safe and enjoyable experience. The match kicks off at 9pm and extra officers will be deployed to a number of leisure areas. A number of parking restrictions and traffic diversions will also be put in place by RGP officers. Signs informing members of the public of these changes will be put out from tomorrow, Saturday 13 July.

Superintendent Paul Chipolina, Head of RGP Operations, said: “As a result of ongoing engagement with various establishments and licensed premises across Gibraltar, and in view of the two teams competing, a significant part of our community and visitors will be enjoying the televised football match at various locations across Gibraltar, particularly Queensway Quay, Ocean Village and Casemates Square, where an additional large screen will be erected for the general public.

“In view of the expected high numbers of persons congregating at the various locations, together with the expected post-match celebrations, the RGP policing operation will see additional resources deployed to various locations. The operation will include traffic management in the areas of Waterport Roadway/Roundabout and at the Land Frontier (as directed by signage and officers on the ground), with the frontier expected to see potential increased transit due to the commencement of the annual La Linea Fair.

“Sunday’s policing operation is aimed at providing a safe environment in which the entire community and tourists visiting Gibraltar at this time of the year are able to enjoy this event in those locations they have chosen to, therefore anyone seeking to attempt to disrupt this will be dealt with accordingly.

“Recent weeks have witnessed large numbers of residents and visitors congregating in our leisure areas to enjoy the various Euro2024 matches. Sunday’s final itself, together with the teams involved, are expected to see an even larger part of our community visiting our leisure areas on Sunday afternoon/evening to enjoy the event, as already evidenced through our proactive engagement with several establishments. Our policing operation will be aimed at facilitating the safe movement of persons between relevant locations, maximising public safety, minimising disruption to residents, businesses, road users and wider public, whilst taking reasonable steps to prevent and tackle crime, anti-social behaviour and disorder through a proportionate and effective policing response.”