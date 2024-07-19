The Big SLOP Entertainment Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 19 July 2024 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, have announced the entertainment programme for The Big SLOP (stay late order pizza) event taking place on Thursday 1st August 2024 at the southern end of Eastern Beach.

The programme will run as follows:

6:00pm - No Limits Entertainment

6:30pm - Waves (Acoustic Trio)

7:30pm - No Limits Entertainment

8:10pm - Danza Academy

8:35pm - Mediterranean Dance School

9:00pm - Zumba with Yelly & surprise guests

9:45pm - No Limits Entertainment

Children’s inflatables will also provide fun entertainment throughout the evening for younger attendees.

Domino’s will have a stall selling pizza as from 6:00pm and the stand will also be used as pick up point for any orders placed via their website.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Tourism and Culture, the Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, said: ‘’Part of my cultural vision is to ensure we are continually creating new and exciting events for all Gibraltarians to enjoy as a community. The Big SLOP is one of four new events taking place over the summer season. We hope it will be well received by the public as I am sure a great evening will be had by all.”





