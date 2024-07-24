The Summer Party – Entertainment Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 24 July 2024 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, have announced the entertainment programme for The Summer Party event taking place on Thursday 8th August 2024 at Casemates Square.

A statement follows below:

The programme will run as follows:

7:00pm - Cedar (Live Band)

8:00pm - Transitions Dance Academy

8:30pm - Stylos Dance Studios

9:00pm - Yalta Dance Studios

9:45pm - DJ Wayne

Children’s inflatables will also provide fun entertainment throughout the evening for younger attendees.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Tourism and Culture, the Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, said: “I’m excited to announce the lineup for the second of four new events taking place over the summer season. The Summer Party is geared towards families and people of all ages, and I’m sure the community will enjoy it to the fullest.”





