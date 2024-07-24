Connect Hub Actuarial Science Workshop

Written by YGTV Team on 24 July 2024 .

Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry, Nigel Feetham recently hosted a workshop on ‘Opportunities in Actuarial Science.’

A statement from the Government follows below:

Continuing his outreach program to create opportunities for the community, especially the youth, the Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry,the Hon. Nigel Feetham KC MP, hosted a workshop on ‘Opportunities in Actuarial Science.’

The workshop, which was delivered by four professionals – Paul Tysoe, Kathryn Morgan, Jason Cabral and Maria Calverie – provided valuable insights into the actuarial profession. Each speaker shared their personal experiences in the industry, highlighting the potential and the unique opportunities available for young people who consider this career path. They also spoke about the nature of their work, particularly in relation to the insurance sector. To conclude the workshop, the attendees participated in an interactive activity, which was designed to give a better understanding of the process that actuaries follow in assessing uncertainty.

The workshop attracted a diverse audience, including GCSE students, recent university graduates, parents and local teachers. The visible enthusiasm and engagement from attendees highlighted the importance of these sessions in presenting professions like actuarial science as viable, rewarding and exciting career paths.

Commenting on the workshop, Minister Feetham stated: “It has been great to see a good turnout at the actuarial science event. My vision with the Connect Hub initiative was to bridge the gap between the youth of Gibraltar and the Financial Sectors, and to highlight the diversity of career options available locally; and our most recent workshop is a testament to that ambition. I would like to extend my gratitude to our four speakers for their time and insights in delivering this workshop.”





