Dutch Student Group Learn About Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on .

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia covered the modern political and constitutional  development of Gibraltar, including the question of decolonisation, self-determination and the  challenges posed by our departure from the European Union in a presentation to a group from the  Dutch National Students Association which was organised by the University of Gibraltar. 

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Dutch National Student Association describes itself as the largest national organisation of this  type in the Netherlands and it looks after the general interests of more than 800,000 students in  their higher education system. The delegation of 22 members is in Gibraltar to broaden their  knowledge in line with its objective to inform members of the political, economic, social and cultural  aspects of international relations.



